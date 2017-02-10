Buying and renovating a rural home

Many of us (okay, make that ‘most of us’) dream of having much more space to make life a little bit more easier, not to mention glamorous. Some of us search for bigger homes, while others instead opt for renovations or extensions to increase our spaces.
And then are the lucky ones who get to buy a second (sometimes older and more run-down) property, zhoosh it up considerably, and then use it for whatever means desired. Such was the case with today’s ‘before and after’ piece, which saw an old country structure (which had fallen into disrepair) get reborn as a fantastic home.
Of course lots of work went into this transformation – work like closing in the old roof, installing new windows and doors, restructuring the walls, adding a delightful little terrace, etc.
Let’s take a look…
Bless the people who decided to buy this neglected piece of structure (if we could call it that), and also the designers who embraced the challenge of transforming it into something better.
The old structure’s thatched roof, although severely neglected, possessed a certain element of charm. Thus, it was decided to replace this ugly, moss-infused one with a better version.
Of course it wasn’t just a matter of laying down new grass on top of the house; an entire new roof structure had to be added as well (for that important thing called “safety”), which can be seen by the wooden beams here.
Honestly, we are quite glad that the roof remained a thatched one, as it adds such a pleasant and country vibe to a space.
Let’s take a look at what transpired on the inside…
To really make this new house family-friendly, underfloor heating was one of the many many touches added to it.
The house is actually quite modest in size; and seeing as an open-floor layout won’t work with all rooms (especially when it comes to the private spaces like bedrooms and bathrooms), some new/additional walls had to be added.
Look at that brand new thatched roof, with all the cuteness and style of a freshly brushed hedgehog! And seeing as a new roof won’t fit in too well with old walls, these surfaces also got a makeover.
Exposed brick (in a delicious hue of rusty red) was chosen to adorn the entire façade, even the windowsills (contrasting quite effectively with the creamy hued window frames).
A successful transformation! This neutral-toned kitchen seems to offer up more than adequate storage space, lots of working areas, and definitely a charming look for this soon-to-be summer home.
And we just love the timber touches which adorn select pieces like the beams and open-riser staircase.
Done and dusted! This house has been reborn and is ready for its new life. With a decent driveway and fresh new façade (and interiors), this new structure fits its rural landscape like a glove.
