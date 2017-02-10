Buying and renovating a rural home

Many of us (okay, make that ‘most of us’) dream of having much more space to make life a little bit more easier, not to mention glamorous. Some of us search for bigger homes, while others instead opt for renovations or extensions to increase our spaces.

And then are the lucky ones who get to buy a second (sometimes older and more run-down) property, zhoosh it up considerably, and then use it for whatever means desired. Such was the case with today’s ‘before and after’ piece, which saw an old country structure (which had fallen into disrepair) get reborn as a fantastic home.

Of course lots of work went into this transformation – work like closing in the old roof, installing new windows and doors, restructuring the walls, adding a delightful little terrace, etc.

Let’s take a look…