What colour should I paint my hallway?

As the connection zones between all the spaces in the home, hallways are much more important than we usually give them credit for. That is why picking out a paint colour is a choice that should not be taken lightly.
When choosing paint, consider not only the wall colour, but also the colour for the trim. To ensure that a narrow hallway does not feel claustrophobic, choose colours for the door trim that recede, rather than stand out against the wall colours. The idea is to visually create a more spacious walkway.
And when it comes to a darker hallway with no windows, consider using lighter hues to reflect light and keep the area from looking dimly lit.
Let’s delve into hallway painting!
If you’re fortunate enough to have a window or two in your hallway, use the light to create width. With the natural light, your choice of colours can expand to lighter tans or yellows.
Consider placing mirrors on the opposite wall to increase the feeling of spaciousness. Hang mirrors across from the windows, but half a window width to the right or left.
Avoid using curtains. If you need to cover the windows, use small sash rods inside the window frames, and choose a fabric that allows for plenty of light.
Any light shade of colour will increase the feeling of spaciousness. White is standard, but not the best choice, as it shows all scuffs and handprints.
Light greens and blues have proven to have the most calming effect on people. From a natural green to a sky blue, these colours are associated with outdoors and, in addition to tricking the eye, will ease people down the narrow hallway.
homify hint: When choosing the trim colour, go two shades lighter than the wall. This will also add a perspective of width.
Light blues or greens are, again, the best choices for hallways with no doors or windows. Instead of using just one colour for the walls, choose a deeper shade for the base of the wall and a lighter shade for the top.
To do this, simply paint the bottom of the wall to about 3 feet up from the floor. After the paint has dried, tape a straight line along the walls, then paint the top the lighter colour.
The best colour choices are light beige, creams and light greys. Choose colours that are more on the cool side of the colour wheel.
Avoid the deeper shades of these colours to keep the hallway feeling open.
For the finish, we recommend that you go with a satin, eggshell or gloss finish. These reflect light well and are easier to clean.
If your hallway is rather narrow, your best colour bet would be a white base with a slight tone from the wall colour.
Ensure you go with the right paint supplies to achieve a professional look (and finish your painting project quickly with less hassle).
The basics:
• Paint brushes
• Paint roller
• Paint roller tray
You may also need:
• Caulking and caulking gun
• Sanding paper
• Drop cloths
• Poles
• Putty knife
• Masking tape
• Wiping rags
• Step ladders
Prepare the room—Remove pictures and cover all switch- and outlet plates. Arrange drop cloths to protect flooring and any areas not to be painted.
Fix and clean the surface—Fill holes, imperfections and cracks with caulk or spackle. Use a damp cloth to remove any dirt or dust on walls and baseboards. For high-use hallways, you may need to use a mild detergent to remove any stains.
Tape off areas—Tape off woodwork and other areas not to be included in your painting project.
Prime the surface—Be sure to prime any new or bare surfaces and problem areas. If you have chosen a colour that is substantially lighter, you should definitely prime.
Start painting from the top down, working from unpainted areas into wet, painted areas.
Oil paints take longer to dry and allow you to brush across the surface several times for a smooth, even finish. Latex paints dry faster, requiring only one or two strokes.
Tackle the ceiling first. Using a brush, paint a 5 cm wide strip on the ceiling where it meets the wall. Then, start in a corner and begin rolling across the short length of the ceiling, continuing to where it ends.
Tape off any woodwork, window frames, and door trim first. Paint a 5 cm wide strip along the areas near the trim with a brush.
Then, using a roller, create the letter
M on your wall. Fill in the area, rolling from left to right until the surface is completely painted. Remember to roll on the paint with even strokes to ensure a uniform coverage.
The best way to make your corridor or hallway stand out is to pick out-of-the-ordinary colour schemes. However, the colour combination should enhance the look of the area, making it spacious and stylish instead of cluttered and clumsy. That’s why it’s best to consult an architect or interior designer for help in picking the ideal colour schemes for hallways.
As with other paint projects, you should look at shade cards (Dulux hallway colours or any other paint brand), bring them home and hold it against the area, furniture and under different types of light – natural and artificial – to get a sense of which shade would work well. If you aren’t convinced whether a specific shade or colour scheme will work, paint a test patch before choosing the best colour for hallways. Make sure that the colour scheme complements that in the adjoining living room or dining room.