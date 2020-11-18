What colour should I paint my hallway?

As the connection zones between all the spaces in the home, hallways are much more important than we usually give them credit for. That is why picking out a paint colour is a choice that should not be taken lightly.

When choosing paint, consider not only the wall colour, but also the colour for the trim. To ensure that a narrow hallway does not feel claustrophobic, choose colours for the door trim that recede, rather than stand out against the wall colours. The idea is to visually create a more spacious walkway.

And when it comes to a darker hallway with no windows, consider using lighter hues to reflect light and keep the area from looking dimly lit.

Let’s delve into hallway painting!