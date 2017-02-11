Luxury new build home in ​Kingston upon Thames

Certain houses just give off a certain ambience of royalty, don’t they? Whether it’s the multiple storeys, the traditional building materials, the elegant touches such as dormer windows, or even just a great, big garden, there is no denying that some structures just have a “look at me” vibe.
And that is exactly why we have singled out today’s discovery for homify 360°, as it possess all the aforementioned elements, plus more! Located in Kingston Upon Thames, this house promises a most sophisticated style while treating us to wide spaces, classic touches, and an interior look which was conjured up by interior designers who clearly had fun picking out colours…
We just couldn’t wait any longer before showing you the magnificence of the back garden.
Conjured up in a 3-dimensional rendering, this accurate depiction shows us how the multiple-storey house becomes even more majestic when combined with a vast lawn and various architectural touches such as balconies, dormer windows and open terraces for relaxation.
From cool garden greens to hot fire tones, we cross over to the interiors (the open-plan living area, to be precise), where the colour palette takes a warmer turn.
A myriad of pinks, reds, oranges and similar hues are splashed across furniture- and décor pieces, showing off a very comfortable and elegant space. After all, when it comes to indoor comfort, what could be better than a super soft, ultra lavish sofa?
The second, more formal living room is clearly not for relaxation, but more for proper socialising.
But that doesn’t mean that the designers took a break from picking out colours and patterns – clearly evidenced by the rug, scatter cushions, window treatment and wall art.
The space in this house seems to be never-ending, as the dining room is also located in a wide, open layout (sharing the same space with the informal living area).
Wood is the main material used here, showing up in both the table and chairs (albeit in different hues). To offset with this warmer material, a lightly toned rug ensures a soft underfoot sensation – and this surface becomes positively glowing once it comes into contact with the lighting that seeps in through the generous window(s).
‘Contrast’ seems to be the theme for the TV room – at least in terms of colour and furnishings. Here, an eye-catching combination of cool hues and hotter tones ensures a striking look, reminding us once again of the important part that colour plays in a space.
Don’t overlook that remarkable lighting element in the ceiling, which only adds to the unique ambience of this colourful room.
To remind us once again of the sheer size of this house, a fascinating chandelier dangles from the top ceiling down to the ground-floor, bypassing two floors on its way.
Sporting a stunning circular design, this majestic light is only one of the numerous touches in this house which adds to its sense of lavishness and high-quality sophistication.
Impressed? So are we!
