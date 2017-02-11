Luxury new build home in ​Kingston upon Thames

Certain houses just give off a certain ambience of royalty, don’t they? Whether it’s the multiple storeys, the traditional building materials, the elegant touches such as dormer windows, or even just a great, big garden, there is no denying that some structures just have a “look at me” vibe.

And that is exactly why we have singled out today’s discovery for homify 360°, as it possess all the aforementioned elements, plus more! Located in Kingston Upon Thames, this house promises a most sophisticated style while treating us to wide spaces, classic touches, and an interior look which was conjured up by interior designers who clearly had fun picking out colours…