London luxury: Breathtaking penthouse refurbishment

The Strand is arguably one of London's most famous streets, connecting the City and Westminster, and known for centuries as one of the capital's most prestigious addresses. 19th century prime minister Benjamin Disraeli once hailed it 'the finest street in Europe'. While famous London establishments such as the Savoy Hotel and Somerset House still remain, many of the once grandiose homes of previous centuries have given way to offices, touristy pubs and restaurants. The Strand might not be what it once was, but it is still a location that will be home to some of the city's most extravagant houses and apartments. Located in the listed Gatti House is this completely ostentatious 4 bedroom penthouse apartment, with views over the famous strip and beyond. A project of Peek Architecture, and perfectly captured in these images by photographer Alex Maguire, this central London home has to be seen to be believed.
What luxurious London property would be complete without a view over the expansive skyline? To allow this, and for extra living space of course, an additional storey and enviable terrace was added to the top of the already spacious apartment. With a home as extravagant as this, and in such a prime location, we are left to wonder who might own this home?
Inside we see a stylish mix of muted tones, lavish textures, and plenty of light. Here, we have the new top floor of the apartment, which is now home to an enviable open plan living space with kitchen, lounge, and dining area. When the sun is out, the top floor can be completely opened up onto the new terrace, which overlooks the famous street below.
To bring light from above onto the floors below, a lightwell has been placed next to the new staircase, to filter light from the many skylights of the top floor to the staircase and lower level.
A carefully curated interior of various styles, cultures and themes all come together in perfect unison. Decorative elements like cacti and gold trim furniture work surprisingly well against a backdrop of concrete and parquetry; all very different elements that create a unique harmony.
From this view of the staircase and lightwell, we get a feeling for how much light can actually enter the lower level; it's amazing how a space can be lifted with a little natural light. The herringbone parquet floor continues here, with its simple pattern and unpolished finish creating an easily attained focal feature.
Spanning the full height of the interior courtyard is a green wall, that will only grow and become more dense as time passes. At times you may spot a single-height green wall in some daring homes, but rarely will you see one as awe inspiring as this.
Moving to one of the four bedrooms, the sense of luxury with an eclectic twist continues, with the same royal blues and enticing creams of upstairs also featuring here. Luxury is all about the feeling it creates, and with the soft linens of the bed and plush carpets underneath, this feeling is always felt. In contrast to these classic elements is our favourite detail of the room – the creative lighting adding a touch of modern industrial chic.
A patterned tile floor instantly grabs our attention in the sumptuous bathroom, with a design almost resembling the herringbone parquetry of the living spaces. Not one but two waterfall shower heads hang proudly from above, only highlighting the notion that no expense has been spared in this coveted inner-city apartment.
