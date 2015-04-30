London luxury: Breathtaking penthouse refurbishment

To bring light from above onto the floors below, a lightwell has been placed next to the new staircase, to filter light from the many skylights of the top floor to the staircase and lower level.

A carefully curated interior of various styles, cultures and themes all come together in perfect unison. Decorative elements like cacti and gold trim furniture work surprisingly well against a backdrop of concrete and parquetry; all very different elements that create a unique harmony.