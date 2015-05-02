Rural reflections: Magical mirror house

An unusual new design trend is cropping up in the architectural world. The mirror house is somewhere between an 'invisible' building which blends in to its environment, and an optical illusion that makes us look twice, curiosity instantly engaged. Faced with this intriguing design, we attempt to make sense of the puzzle, comprised of reflected portions of landscape and endless blue skies. Though the angles of the mirrors are capable of distorting the surroundings, the finished product ultimately manages to draw in vast natural surrounds into a small and compact structure, achieving a beautiful and impressive result.

Today we're going to take a closer look at two stunning examples in particular. The first was built in partnership with Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park as part of a Thesis project. The second is a summerhouse built for the garden of a family home in Hackney. The two projects have been created with very different purposes, but both are noteworthy in their own right. Let's take a closer look…