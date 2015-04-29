Brilliant balcony design

This small but perfectly formed balcony from Paul Dracott Garden Design incorporates cream sandstone tiles laid on adjustable plastic pedestals. Dark wooden furnishings add a dynamic edge to the balcony, providing a stark contrast with the exposed brick, light flooring and cream cushions. The main focal point is the clipped cloud tree, which stands in a large cream pot to complement the colour scheme.

