Brilliant balcony design

A completely neglected and underused feature during the winter months, the balcony really comes into its own during the summer. There's nothing more enjoyable than having your own slice of the outdoors, no matter how big or small, that you can enjoy in total privacy. Whether you plan to relax in the sun with a cocktail or read a book in peace, there's nowhere better to do it. Not all of us are lucky enough to have a sprawling balcony or terrace; perhaps you're faced with a much smaller space (common if you're in the centre of a city), but you can transform yours with a little inspiration from these exclusive balcony designs…
Enjoying a very exclusive location in Manhattan, this balcony belongs to a converted warehouse is trendy Tribeca, New York. Simple paving slabs are a practical and stylish choice for the floor, and the design employed here is simple but effective. Bursts of yellow and lush greenery bring a touch of nature to the concrete area, and the reclining sun loungers contribute some old fashioned Hollywood glamour. Of course, not all of us are lucky enough to have a space like this! Even so, it's worth noting how the neutral colour palette works for all balconies big or small.
This flat development from interior designers Keir Townsend boasts spectacular views of Chelsea and Kensington from the living room windows and balcony. The balcony is a perfect spot for two, with comfy chairs and a dainty outdoor coffee table making it feel homely and relaxed. The plants provide some colour to the sober palette, and the plant pots of various size creates an interesting visual effect. Thanks to the full length glass doors, the balcony appears to be an extension of the classic living room, making the interior appear more spacious.
A glass balustrade, such as this edgy industrial-style design from MDM Glass LTD, can totally transform a balcony. It's a common choice for those seeking to create a modern outdoor space, as not only does it look great, but it also allows in extra natural light, and leaves the view totally open and clear of any disruptive features. For a chic and contemporary look, a glass balustrade is definitely something to consider.
For something a little more traditional, opt for wooden decking and a classic outdoor dining set. This stylish balcony is enclosed and private, yet it enjoys extensive views over the countryside. The timber privacy screens are subtle and blend in to the design, with slats that let in the light. Able to accommodate plenty of guests, it's suited to entertaining, and would be the perfect spot for alfresco dining with family and friends.
This small but perfectly formed balcony from Paul Dracott Garden Design incorporates cream sandstone tiles laid on adjustable plastic pedestals. Dark wooden furnishings add a dynamic edge to the balcony, providing a stark contrast with the exposed brick, light flooring and cream cushions. The main focal point is the clipped cloud tree, which stands in a large cream pot to complement the colour scheme.
