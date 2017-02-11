Affordable small home renovation

Say what you will about space, but the fact remains this: the less there is of it, the easier (and cheaper) it is to do a makeover! And that certainly proved to be true once again with this project which saw a young couple take a big step forward – no, we’re not referring to marriage or having kids, but rather treating their living space to a fantastic home renovation that didn’t cost an arm and a leg.

Mexican architectural firm Estudio Ideas was the creative genius behind this do-over in which outdated surfaces got turned into sleek style. And they showed us how far their talents stretched via their 3-dimensional renderings of the newly designed spaces.

Shall we take a look?