Affordable small home renovation

Say what you will about space, but the fact remains this: the less there is of it, the easier (and cheaper) it is to do a makeover! And that certainly proved to be true once again with this project which saw a young couple take a big step forward – no, we’re not referring to marriage or having kids, but rather treating their living space to a fantastic home renovation that didn’t cost an arm and a leg.
Mexican architectural firm Estudio Ideas was the creative genius behind this do-over in which outdated surfaces got turned into sleek style. And they showed us how far their talents stretched via their 3-dimensional renderings of the newly designed spaces.
Shall we take a look?
Right, so what element here has the lowest “wow” factor? The dull colours? The door that looks like it’s slowly deteriorating?
How about the hopelessly outdated flooring (which also look like they haven’t been introduced to a decent mopping in years)?
No room in a house should ever look like this – especially not the heart of the home! The tiles mismatch, the window looks way beyond awful, and where for the love of good design is the sink?
Despite its size, this flat has potential to fit both a living- and dining room into its social area.
However, the colouring of the walls and the dull brown tiles kill all thoughts of potential in this room. And what is with that horrible window and curtain that looks like it’s struggling to hang on to life?
Our professionals firmly re-evaluated this living situation and conjured up some modern designs.
First up is their proposal for the new front door, which sees a livening up in looks thanks to numerous elements: a hot red splashed on the one wall, new wooden surfaces for the flooring and a much more modern (and better-looking) door.
We approve!
That zingy red leads us to the new kitchen, which (thankfully) also saw the inclusion of sleek appliances and a much more contemporary style up.
Now we have a new sink, some cabinets for storage, a much better-looking window, and even a fabulous little breakfast bar to help make life in the kitchen so much easier (and pleasant).
The new dusty-hued wooden floor leads us to the socialising area, where the red tone on the wall makes way for a more relaxed one in coffee brown.
Apart from the modern furniture and décor (we love the contrasting colours!), this room also saw delightful touches to enhance the modern look, such as a small wall area being adorned with some rustic wood to enhance the TV’s location – bravo!
That spicy red makes another appearance in the bedroom (only as a focal wall), where it teams up with modern furniture and fascinating back-lit mirrors.
Like the rest of the interiors, this room also opted for a rather clean and subtle look: a very minimalist-meets-hot-colours style, which we think is a refreshing change – and most definitely a huge improvement from where this makeover project started out!
