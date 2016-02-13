A Stunning Coach House in London

For those who are not familiar with coach houses, these are the old buildings once used to house horse-drawn carriages. Often referred to as a carriage house or cart shed, these spacious buildings were once essential in society but as technology progressed, their use became redundant. Once cars became commonplace horses were no longer needed as a form of transport, which allowed these now sought after buildings to be converted for a range of purposes—including a place to live.

Although this home in Putney is a new build it has been given a design similar to these historic buildings, hence it has been dubbed the carriage house. Completed by Coupdeville, this 3000 square foot house with basement is located in a Conservation Area and is a stunning mixture of modernity in a classic style, dressed in a timeless mix of muted colours.

Let's have a look around!