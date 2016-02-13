A Stunning Coach House in London

For those who are not familiar with coach houses, these are the old buildings once used to house horse-drawn carriages. Often referred to as a carriage house or cart shed, these spacious buildings were once essential in society but as technology progressed, their use became redundant. Once cars became commonplace horses were no longer needed as a form of transport, which allowed these now sought after buildings to be converted for a range of purposes—including a place to live.
Although this home in Putney is a new build it has been given a design similar to these historic buildings, hence it has been dubbed the carriage house. Completed by Coupdeville, this 3000 square foot house with basement is located in a Conservation Area and is a stunning mixture of modernity in a classic style, dressed in a timeless mix of muted colours.
Let's have a look around!
From this angle, which provides a view of one wing of the coach house, you would be totally unaware of what is hiding to the side of the home. Traditionally, basements were dark, damp and uninviting parts of the home. Today, however, with the help of modern building technologies, the basement can easily become the most revered part of a home.
Moving around to the other side of the house, you are greeted by this impressive double-height glass wall that wraps the rear corner of the new build. The aspect of the house and the use of large panel windows was carefully considered to maximise available sunlight, which can freely enter both levels of the home.
To accentuate the light that flows inside the staircase has been placed in this corner. By opting to sacrifice floor space in this glassed corner, and the carefully curated staircase design, the basement will be anything but the dreary basements of building designs of the past.
As you can see, the unique design of the home ensures the basement is light, bright and airy; everything you would expect from a newly built home of this size.
Classic tones of white, cream, beige and grey keep the design timeless. A nice oasis away from the rest of the home. Note the recessed lights in the roof—a contemporary touch that sets a relaxing mood.
White and timber in interior design are the ultimate pairing. The stylish look the pair creates is easily achieved and will look contemporary and polished for years to come.
If you've got the space (and the money, of course!), then why not dedicate a room of your new luxurious home to wine? For a number of reasons, a secluded corner of a basement is always ideal for wine storage.
For great ideas on how best to store your precious bottles, check out: Amazing Spiral Cellars.
Often, the parts of a home with high ceilings and access to natural light are not usually reserved for the bathroom but in this home, this is exactly the case.
In a bathroom as charming as this, sluggish mornings getting ready for work are a thing of the past. With its clean and inviting white palette and fresh burst of morning sun, tackling a new day is made that little bit easier.