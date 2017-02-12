Small balcony makeover

Few things are as fantastic as having a great, big garden where one can relax with some style and fresh air. But seeing as space is rather limited these days, the second best thing to have would be a balcony or terrace that also allows one to catch some scenery (perhaps with a glass of wine?).
Of course having a balcony comes with certain responsibilities, like keeping it clean and tidy, and also ensuring it enjoys a stylish yet comfortable look – yes, just like all your interior rooms!
So, on with today’s piece, where we catch a glimpse of a not-too-tiny balcony that was rather lacking in the beauty department – until it got treated to super charming (and super colourful) makeover!
A bit dull, isn’t it?
Yes, it has lots of potential in terms of space and layout (and that view doesn’t appear to be too bad, either), but we just feel (like these homeowners and designers did) that this balcony doesn’t possess the right “oomph” factor.
Now this is much better! Light neutrals are out, and bright colours are in.
Notice what a big difference the various tones make to this space (arctic blues, punch pinks, boysenberry purples), not to mention the numerous patterns of the cushions. Now this has really become a space which promises a super stylish spot for relaxation.
What better way to celebrate a new look with some new plants and flowers?
But our designers definitely kept a clear head, seeing as they included only flora which worked with the new colour scheme – and don’t these hot pinks and -purples stand out most effectively from the cool greens?
But if you’ve already disregarded this makeover as being too expensive, hold on – some pretty pennies were saved here.
The bench for the new chill-out zone was built from old wooden pallets. Its cushions are simply an old mattress (or some sponge) that got sliced up into the right proportions, then treated to some new crisp-white fabric. And the coffee table appears to be nothing but a wooden crate that just got a new look via a paint job.
These low-cost changes were further enhanced by the inclusion of bright colours in the scatter cushions (which you don’t need to buy for very much at all), as well as freshness in the form of potted plants (which also don’t need to cost a lot).
But seeing as the old balcony had room for a dining spot, the new one had to improve on that – and boy, did it ever!
The table and chairs that looked sad and boring before are now much more cheerful thanks to that bright colour scheme. It’s still the same furniture, but with different fabrics, hues and décor pieces – what a difference, right?
To ensure that this bright new space keeps on shining (literally) after the sun has set, our designers have included some delightfully colourful outdoor lighting, strung from the wall-mounted pallet in the background.
Who said you couldn’t treat yourself to a bright and wonderful new space with very little money? And who knew you could accomplish so much with some old wooden pallets?
