Small balcony makeover

Few things are as fantastic as having a great, big garden where one can relax with some style and fresh air. But seeing as space is rather limited these days, the second best thing to have would be a balcony or terrace that also allows one to catch some scenery (perhaps with a glass of wine?).

Of course having a balcony comes with certain responsibilities, like keeping it clean and tidy, and also ensuring it enjoys a stylish yet comfortable look – yes, just like all your interior rooms!

So, on with today’s piece, where we catch a glimpse of a not-too-tiny balcony that was rather lacking in the beauty department – until it got treated to super charming (and super colourful) makeover!