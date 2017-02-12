Should I paint my ceiling white?

White ceilings are the best – or are they? Be honest: we have become so used to seeing white ceilings in homes, shopping centres, offices, just about everywhere, that we really don’t think about it that often, do we?

Of course, like all things in life, there are other choices at our disposal, and sometimes even better ones. But let’s not discount all white ceilings, because the truth is that there are several valid reasons why a white ceiling is regarded as a classic – the main one being that they’re clean, bright, and airy, and a trusted way to open up a room’s space. They’re also a blank canvas, meaning it forms the perfect backdrop for additional colours and patterns for the home furnishing and décor.

However, once you start adding colour to that ceiling, the choices you make throughout the rest of the space need to be given more thought…