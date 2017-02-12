This new build home is every British family's dream

Today on homify 360° we settle down in Wimbledon to scope out a new family home – and judging by this creation’s look and layout, it promises a most stylish and comfortably lifestyle for these lucky homeowners.
Flaunting a traditional look on the outside, the home treats us to two storeys, lots of space (both inside and out), and clever little touches all round to ensure visual detail – such as dormer windows, pergola-like structures, terraces, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, etc.
Sound good? Check it out…
Decked out in light neutrals, the house makes it stylish presence known in this elegant-looking neighbourhood. The security fence in the front makes use of concrete, metal and wood, ensuring quite the detailed structure.
Lush touches of garden beauties can also be glimpsed from this angle, adding some fresh greens into the neutral colour palette of the façade.
We can never say enough wonderful things about what an amazing material wood is.
Although a lot of people tend to associate it with the rustic style, here it shows us how easily it can blend in with the traditional style by adorning a unique pergola-like structure attached to the front of the house – the perfect spot for hanging plants or dangling outdoor lighting in case of a social event.
The interiors are the proof of the pudding that this house is not just about looks. The open-plan layout of the kitchen, dining area and living room ensures a most comfortable space for socialising and keeping family bonds tight, while also treating all three areas to a sensational view of the garden out back.
And don’t you just love the different design styles that show up here, delicately separating the three areas? We have contemporary for the kitchen (sleek surfaces and neutral tones), rustic for the dining room (warm wood and very little décor), and modern for the living area.
How gorgeous is this view in the main bathroom? It is probably the closest that anybody can get to enjoying a lush natural view while bathing without risking getting arrested for public indecency.
The earthy neutrals of the colour scheme go a long way in adding visual spaciousness to this room, yet they also contrast quite deliciously with the fresh greens streaming in through the window.
To conclude our tour, we close off with a view of the back garden, which treats us to the same open layout as the interiors, albeit in a fresher and more lush way.
Notice how the house’s rear side differs dramatically from the front, offering us darker tones, larger windows and much more panelling.
A perfectly manicured lawn provides so much potential for both young and old (kids can run and spend energy while grown-ups can socialise and relax). And we just love how the lawn gets framed by gardens sporting lush plants and trees, with a timber fence perfectly completing this picture-perfect scene.
