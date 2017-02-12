This new build home is every British family's dream

Today on homify 360° we settle down in Wimbledon to scope out a new family home – and judging by this creation’s look and layout, it promises a most stylish and comfortably lifestyle for these lucky homeowners.

Flaunting a traditional look on the outside, the home treats us to two storeys, lots of space (both inside and out), and clever little touches all round to ensure visual detail – such as dormer windows, pergola-like structures, terraces, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, etc.

Sound good? Check it out…