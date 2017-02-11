Water fountain ideas for modern gardens

You don't need a garden with thousands of acres in order to install a stunning water fountain. In fact, a simple patio will be enough and boy, what a difference a water feature will make in terms of modernising and making the space look more put together!
If you're not sure about a fountain and your gardener hasn't been able to convince you to install one either, come with us now as we show you a host of different styles that are guaranteed to excite and delight in equal measure.
It won't take long to install a fountain so, if you see something you like, start planning a project now, so you can get the full benefit come spring and summer!
The stainless steel finish of this fountain really adds a touch of modernity and class to an already beautiful patio area. We love the extra touch of coordinated landscaping to the sides and the overall simplicity of the installation.
Now this is unusual! A water fountain that also forms a window to the inside of the house, making it feel like you live in a waterfall.
This is a great way to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, ensuring the whole property feels more connected and cohesive.
Well, you can't ignore this design, can you?
Perfect for homes that seek to make a splash with unusual touches and artistic installations, this water fountain (although impressive) doesn't actually take up much room as it's more tall that it is cumbersome.
The mix of concrete and glass is wonderfully industrial.
Hey, all you courtyard gardeners, don't think we forgot about you, as you're perfectly positioned to add in something of a more classical nature.
Despite being a traditional style, this beautiful fountain would make your patio look instantly more modern and considered and the little Buxus balls are the ideal finishing touch.
Larger patios are well placed to be able to go all out with a water fountain design and this Zen feature is certainly worth a thought.
Long, lean and perfectly lit, it has such a calming feel and makes an incredible garden centrepiece.
If your patio is more of a terrace or balcony, you can still enjoy a water fountain, just on a smaller scale.
Charming little self-contained water features are easy to install because, most of the time, you simply have to plug them in and let them get on with it.
This one is a perfect example!
We like to think there are a few of you out there reading our articles from the comfort of your stately home. If so, this fountain is the one for you!
Ensconced in a perfectly manicured mini maze, this carved stone fountain has the perfect balance of beauty, tradition and modern flair.
A naturally water-loving plant, it makes perfect sense to think about bamboo for your water fountain.
Even better, bamboo is easy to mount on a wall so, if your patio basically extends to a few blank walls and nothing else, this is a great way to make the space pop!
Is it just us, or dies this look like something from Star Trek?
Regardless, it's absolutely amazing and so eye-catching that if modern design and unusual shapes are your thing, this has to be a contender for your patio.
Think you don't have even nearly enough room for a water fountain? Think again!
Just look at this tiny but terrific fountain, which is portable, pretty and perfect for even the smallest of patios. The monochrome finish is fantastically chic.
If you like a little nod to the past, how about mounting a simple, traditional wall fountain?
Size doesn't always matter and we think this plaque style fountain looks beautiful against the rustic bricks. A little modern outdoor lighting has certainly pepped it up too.
A great way to add a water fountain to your patio is to head on down to a salvage yard to see what you can use to create something unique.
Here, we see a small but stunning wall plaque fountain, pouring into a repurposed heritage stonework basin. With modern landscaping surrounding it, the display is so engaging.
Simple can be best, so this slow-moving stone waterfall fountain offers simplicity, style and minimal ongoing maintenance, thereby making it perfect for all you part-time gardeners!
We love the use of a variety of stone finishes; from rough slate on the walls, to smooth granite for the mini pools and hearty pebbles for the display itself.
