Water fountain ideas for modern gardens

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern garden
You don't need a garden with thousands of acres in order to install a stunning water fountain. In fact, a simple patio will be enough and boy, what a difference a water feature will make in terms of modernising and making the space look more put together! 

If you're not sure about a fountain and your gardener hasn't been able to convince you to install one either, come with us now as we show you a host of different styles that are guaranteed to excite and delight in equal measure. 

It won't take long to install a fountain so, if you see something you like, start planning a project now, so you can get the full benefit come spring and summer!

1. Reflected beauty

Stainless Steel Metal Water Feature Unique Landscapes Modern garden
Unique Landscapes

Stainless Steel Metal Water Feature

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

The stainless steel finish of this fountain really adds a touch of modernity and class to an already beautiful patio area. We love the extra touch of coordinated landscaping to the sides and the overall simplicity of the installation.

2. Built-in brilliance

Casa de la Musica, Arquitectura Positiva Arquitectura Positiva Tropical style garden
Arquitectura Positiva

Arquitectura Positiva
Arquitectura Positiva
Arquitectura Positiva

Now this is unusual! A water fountain that also forms a window to the inside of the house, making it feel like you live in a waterfall. 

This is a great way to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, ensuring the whole property feels more connected and cohesive.

3. Modern marvel

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern garden
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion

Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion

Well, you can't ignore this design, can you? 

Perfect for homes that seek to make a splash with unusual touches and artistic installations, this water fountain (although impressive) doesn't actually take up much room as it's more tall that it is cumbersome. 

The mix of concrete and glass is wonderfully industrial.

4. Classical motifs

Stone Water Fountain Unique Landscapes Classic style garden
Unique Landscapes

Stone Water Fountain

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Hey, all you courtyard gardeners, don't think we forgot about you, as you're perfectly positioned to add in something of a more classical nature.

Despite being a traditional style, this beautiful fountain would make your patio look instantly more modern and considered and the little Buxus balls are the ideal finishing touch.

5. Zen masterpiece

A contemporary industrial garden Robert Hughes Garden Design GardenSwim baths & ponds Water feature,corten steel
Robert Hughes Garden Design

A contemporary industrial garden

Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

Larger patios are well placed to be able to go all out with a water fountain design and this Zen feature is certainly worth a thought. 

Long, lean and perfectly lit, it has such a calming feel and makes an incredible garden centrepiece.

6. Small but mighty

Water zone Studio Earthbox Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
Studio Earthbox

Water zone

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

If your patio is more of a terrace or balcony, you can still enjoy a water fountain, just on a smaller scale. 

Charming little self-contained water features are easy to install because, most of the time, you simply have to plug them in and let them get on with it.

This one is a perfect example!

7. Encased in nature

Volker Michael, Volker Michael Photography Volker Michael Photography Modern garden
Volker Michael Photography

Volker Michael Photography
Volker Michael Photography
Volker Michael Photography

We like to think there are a few of you out there reading our articles from the comfort of your stately home. If so, this fountain is the one for you! 

Ensconced in a perfectly manicured mini maze, this carved stone fountain has the perfect balance of beauty, tradition and modern flair.

8. Beautiful bamboo

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

A naturally water-loving plant, it makes perfect sense to think about bamboo for your water fountain. 

Even better, bamboo is easy to mount on a wall so, if your patio basically extends to a few blank walls and nothing else, this is a great way to make the space pop!

9. Modern and funky

fontaine, AMB AMB Modern garden
AMB

AMB
AMB
AMB

Is it just us, or dies this look like something from Star Trek

Regardless, it's absolutely amazing and so eye-catching that if modern design and unusual shapes are your thing, this has to be a contender for your patio.

10. Perfectly proportioned

Fontaine de Jardin, Janelabe Janelabe Modern garden
Janelabe

Janelabe
Janelabe
Janelabe

Think you don't have even nearly enough room for a water fountain? Think again! 

Just look at this tiny but terrific fountain, which is portable, pretty and perfect for even the smallest of patios. The monochrome finish is fantastically chic.

11. Discreet and sweet

homify Tropical style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you like a little nod to the past, how about mounting a simple, traditional wall fountain? 

Size doesn't always matter and we think this plaque style fountain looks beautiful against the rustic bricks. A little modern outdoor lighting has certainly pepped it up too.

12. Classic good looks

Residência São Paulo 2, Luciana Moraes Paisagismo Luciana Moraes Paisagismo Classic style garden
Luciana Moraes Paisagismo

Luciana Moraes Paisagismo
Luciana Moraes Paisagismo
Luciana Moraes Paisagismo

A great way to add a water fountain to your patio is to head on down to a salvage yard to see what you can use to create something unique. 

Here, we see a small but stunning wall plaque fountain, pouring into a repurposed heritage stonework basin. With modern landscaping surrounding it, the display is so engaging.

13. Stone cold stunner

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern garden
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion

Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion

Simple can be best, so this slow-moving stone waterfall fountain offers simplicity, style and minimal ongoing maintenance, thereby making it perfect for all you part-time gardeners! 

We love the use of a variety of stone finishes; from rough slate on the walls, to smooth granite for the mini pools and hearty pebbles for the display itself.

For more water feature inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 garden water features for every budget.

Which water fountain design were you tempted by?

