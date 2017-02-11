Water fountain ideas for modern gardens

You don't need a garden with thousands of acres in order to install a stunning water fountain. In fact, a simple patio will be enough and boy, what a difference a water feature will make in terms of modernising and making the space look more put together!

If you're not sure about a fountain and your gardener hasn't been able to convince you to install one either, come with us now as we show you a host of different styles that are guaranteed to excite and delight in equal measure.

It won't take long to install a fountain so, if you see something you like, start planning a project now, so you can get the full benefit come spring and summer!