How can I better organise my kitchen?

Longboard by chris+ruby, chris+ruby chris+ruby KitchenCabinets & shelves
Having a well-organised kitchen is a must for every home, but it's so easy to let them fall into disarray. 

Kitchen planners try valiantly to persuade their clients to embrace innovate organisational solutions, but it can be a tricky task if they don't know what they need, which is why we want to show you some amazing ways to get your kitchen working as effectively as possible.

A lot of these ideas are common sense but, if you're planning a kitchen revamp in the near future, be sure to consider some of the more savvy solutions that we're about to show you!

1. Have a dedicated space to work

It should go without saying, but you need to make sure you have plenty of usable work space in your kitchen, otherwise you'll be scrabbling around for clear surfaces. 

Maximise your worktop and try to keep it as clear and debris-free as possible.

… Regardless of the size of your kitchen!

Even small kitchens can have enough worktop space if you place your appliances in logical locations. 

2. Install smart storage

Simple solutions are often the best, but it's so easy to overlook basic storage solutions. 

Here, we see some handy hooks mounted under the breakfast bar, which allow for easy bag and coat hanging and keep the floor clear of hazards.

3. Use open shelves

Open shelves are a great way to ensure you will be able to quickly and effectively locate everything you need. 

While conventional cabinets have a place in the kitchen, open wall shelves are a great option for your higher areas as they'll cut your rummaging time in half!

4. Look for secret solutions

Storage with more to it is key for any truly organised kitchen. 

Larder cupboards are one of the best examples of this, as a normal-looking cupboard opens up to offer integrated shelving, spice racks and even handy produce drawers.

5. Use the ceiling space

If you're a keen cook, you need all the tools of your trade within easy reach at all times. 

Pots and pans take up so much space in cupboards and can be hard to stack effectively, so how about attaching a rail to your ceiling and simply hanging your most-used items from it?

6. Make your island do more

Kitchen islands are handy for a number of reasons, but are you really using yours to its full  potential? 

End sections can easily be transformed to offer extra cupboard space or, as seen here, a handy mini fridge that keeps ice cold refreshments within grabbing distance of the dining table.

7. Don't just plump for cupboards

Just because kitchen cupboards have long been the norm, it doesn't mean they're the most logical solution for you. 

We're seeing an upturn in the number of people opting for deep drawers, as you can see everything at a glance and avoid hunting for that elusive tin of tomatoes.

8. Have everything you use daily to hand

With a dedicated work space all set up, you can turn your attention to making the wall space more functional and practical. 

A small set of shelves, housing everything you use every day, will make your endeavours so much simpler and easier!

9. Make the corners work harder

If you want to get the maximum organisation out of your home, you need to stop overlooking those dead spaces. 

Corner cabinets are fantastic as they can have pull out larder shelves or carousels, which will make your usable storage space significantly larger. 

10. Get your appliances in order

First things first, you need to audit your appliances and get rid of anything you never actually use because they just drain your kitchen of storage space. 

Secondly, have a specific place for your electronics so you always know where they are and, if you can, have a door or shutter in place to cover them up and maintain a neater appearance.

11. Customise your storage

Standard drawer inserts can be handy, but what if they don't actually account for the utensils and cutlery you own?

It might sound a little extravagant, but we recommend making or commissioning custom drawer inserts to be sure everything you own is housed effectively. 

You don't want to have to include a cutlery caddy on your worktop, do you?

12. Prioritise your main ingredients

This is a great tip for any of you that try to eat a lot of fruit and veg. 

We all know fresh produce can take up a huge amount of space in your fridge and can be easily forgotten and left to spoil when left in cupboards, so think about what you enjoy eating regularly and install storage specifically to cater for it. 

Wicker baskets are ideal for produce as they offer good air circulation and a visual reminder that you have things to use up!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How can I improve my small kitchen?

Are you feeling inspired to better organise your kitchen?

