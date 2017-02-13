What are the most common interior design mistakes?

It’s happened to all of us – you’re peacefully minding your own business in a shopping centre somewhere when all of a sudden you spot it: the perfect décor piece for your house! Of course you know it will look just perfect in your interiors, so you immediately buy it and set off home – only to discover that what looked fabulous in the shop looks out of place in your home. What were you thinking?

What most of us don’t understand is that interior design takes a very keen and knowledgeable eye. Just because you love something in a shop doesn’t mean you will love it in your home. Interior designers, being the experts that they are, understand how colour, lighting, room size, scale, and placement all affect how items look in a room.

Of course we can’t award you with a degree in interior design, but we can provide you with a list of common design errors, and tell you how to avoid them from now on…