How can I make my home feel more grown up?

If you're over 30 it's time to get serious about how you decorate your home.

We've taken a look at how interior designers seek to create engaging, fun and enjoyable homes for their clients so, just in case you don't fancy the idea of hiring a professional to come in and revamp your home design, you should be able to do it yourself once you've read this article.

It's time to ditch the soft toys in your bedroom and stop buying cheap rugs for your living room, as your student days are far behind you now. Let's see what you should be aspiring to instead!