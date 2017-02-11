How can I make my home feel more grown up?

If you're over 30 it's time to get serious about how you decorate your home.
We've taken a look at how interior designers seek to create engaging, fun and enjoyable homes for their clients so, just in case you don't fancy the idea of hiring a professional to come in and revamp your home design, you should be able to do it yourself once you've read this article.
It's time to ditch the soft toys in your bedroom and stop buying cheap rugs for your living room, as your student days are far behind you now. Let's see what you should be aspiring to instead!
There may have been a time when you could only afford small accessories and furniture for your home, but you now need to start thinking about investment items.
Large bookcases, statement coffee tables and big, sumptuous rugs are all fantastic additions for your grown-up home.
The best homes always have an enviable amount of natural light bouncing around them, so it's time to start drawing the curtains and rolling up the blinds every morning.
You might even like to consider sheer curtains, which keep the light flowing even when they're drawn.
You might be used to simply rolling into bed at night and falling out of it in the morning, but isn't it about time you made your bedroom more beautiful, stylish and enjoyable?
Effective lighting, quality bed linen and cohesive design will make your bedroom so much more than just a crash pad for when you're tired; it will actually be a room you enjoy waking up in!
We all went through a colourful interior design phase, where we though bright red walls and clashing rugs were the height of fashion. However, once you hit your thirties it's time to step over to the neutral side.
You'll love how calm and relaxing these colours are and if you still like a burst of colour, try using colour pops instead. They're much more grown-up!
This tip goes for every single room in your home, but we're going to focus on your bedroom and bathroom.
Maintaining a high-level of cleanliness is vital, as your mum isn't going to pop over every day to make your bed, change the sheets or give your bathroom a once over.
Have a big clear out and create yourself a cleaning rota!
Those high street tumblers might have been cute when you were younger, but now it's time to splash out on some decent wine glasses and proper crockery.
You know this already, but perhaps you need an extra nudge!
If you still have pictures of past partners lurking around your home, it's time to get rid of them! Exorcise those demons and enjoy a fresher, less nostalgic home that's geared towards a positive future, not moping about the past.
homify hint: Make a start by replacing framed pictures with trendy wall art.
We think you'll love this idea!
Even if you don't have the space to build a home bar, you can still make your home more suited for entertaining guests. A mobile drinks trolley is more than good enough and shows that you enjoy socialising and using your home for more than just sleeping.
