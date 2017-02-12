This House in Brazil has all the Inspiration You Need!

Taking a little inspiration from the sunny climes of Brazil, today we're going to show you a home that's so surprising! What looks like an understated front door hides a wealth of interior design genius and beautiful touches that have been curated by what we can only describe as a phenomenally talented architect and we know you're going to love every nuance of style.

We start our tour of this incredible home in the more open areas, which are filled with touches of nature that help to seamlessly tie the luxurious outdoor area into the interior scheme, and you won't be shocked to find a sumptuous swimming pool or luxurious terrace in situ. This is clearly a home that enjoys a lot of sociable entertaining and every space has been perfectly geared towards offering a wonderful experience, with extra touches, such as a pool table and comfortable lounge chairs.

Inside the house, we're greeted by room after room of high-end finishes, neutral colours and natural materials that contribute to a dialogue of quality and luxury. It's staggering how well every individual space communicates with the next to create a cohesive and comfortable home. It's not all about aesthetics though, as the bespoke kitchen proves, with functionality and practicality clearly having been taken into account.

On the second-floor, we find the more private areas, including bedrooms and bathrooms, each of which have been given their own personality and shade of style. While it would have been easy to blanket design the entire home, it's fascinating to see how well personalised bedrooms correspond to each other, crafting a wonderfully cosy family home that we're all coveting. There's even a home office included, proving that while entertaining and offering gorgeous visuals is important, there's always an underlying sense of the house working perfectly and in accordance with the specific needs of the residents.

Let's take a look around!