How can I use natural stone in my kitchen?

A gorgeous kitchen can be the cornerstone of a truly wonderful home, so if you're thinking about giving yours a little extra pizzazz, you need to start considering which materials you want to use in there.
If you haven't got definite kitchen plans yet, we might be able to tempt you with some seriously stylish natural stone, which kitchen designers have been promoting for years.
Durable, gorgeous and oh so striking, if you haven't thought about stone accents for your kitchen before, prepare to seriously consider them now!
Well, you can't deny this granite worktop is gorgeous, can you?
All the natural flecks and shards of reflective stone that have been set into the surface offer wonderful reflective properties and, with the colour being so neutral, it would work alongside any installation.
It's so easy to clean too!
How about this for a wonderful way to include stone in your kitchen?
A standalone island will always attract a lot of attention, but have it encased in luxury marble and you'll soon find that it becomes a talking point for all your guests.
The natural stone just exudes warmth and character!
This open kitchen, with galley layout, looks fantastic with two chunky granite worktops that perfectly mirror each other.
The darker tones of this counter really work well with the black cabinets, adding in an extra touch of luxury that's hard to match with other materials.
One of the most wonderful things about natural materials is the sheer volume of varieties they come in.
Here, we can observe a beautifully pale stone with dramatic flashes of dark grey that maintains a contemporary and fresh feel whilst looking eminently timeless.
The natural sheen and glitter of this wonderful golden stone worktop is really something, somehow managing to be the key feature in an already immaculate space.
Wonderfully well-chosen to match all the natural wood, this amazing stone slab looks so tactile and beautiful.
Isn't it amazing how well natural stone can complement a range of different cabinets and design schemes?
Regardless how modern or traditional your kitchen is, there will be a wonderful variety of natural stone perfectly suited to it and the best part is that you'll only have to buy it once as it's so hardy!
If stone worktops are tempting you, how about adding in some matching splashback sections as well?
They look utterly divine, lift a space instantly and give a room a really high-end look. Just imagine how simple cleaning the space would be after making a spaghetti bolognese!
