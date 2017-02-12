How to have a tidy and well-organised home

Have you ever noticed how some people's houses always seem to look pristine, neat and perfectly organised? We have and always wanted to know how they manage it!
Interior designers are adept at including handy storage items in homes they're working in, but it really is down to the owners to maintain the organisation, which is where these fantastic tips come in.
We firmly believe these 10 brilliant solutions will help keep your homes fabulous and fit for purpose, so get comfortable as we let you in on all the secrets…
A key tip for keeping your home organised is to clean as you cook.
Don't let waste pile up in your kitchen and get out of hand when you can simply clear rubbish and disinfect everything in a few seconds. As a fail-safe, always give your surfaces a final wipe down before bed.
Before you make the tired climb up to bed, always take a few seconds to 'reset' your living room.
Have a spot allocated for remote controls, magazines and coasters and make sure you plump the sofa cushions, ready for instant relaxation the following day.
If you make a little time in the evening for preparing for the next day.
If you get packed lunches made and in the fridge and breakfast all lined up, your life will be so much simpler and your home, far more organised.
Something that always makes your home look and feel less organised is cluttered floors, so a few minutes spent picking everything up will be time well spent.
If you have a family, pay particular attention to collecting toys and packing them away.
A work area at home is a wonderful commodity, but if you want to be able to get up in the morning, sit down and get on with some productive work, you always need to tidy and organise your desk before bed.
Throw away used Post-Its, clear away dirty cups and pop your pens in their proper place.
Getting your clothes for the next day hung up and ready to wear is not only a great time saver, it will also help keep your home wonderfully organised.
You can go to work knowing you haven't left clothing strewn all over your bedroom floor, which will only need picking up when you get home!
Don't leave dirty clothes piling up on your floors and chairs. Not only will they look messy and smell bad, they'll also make your whole home feel significantly less put together.
It's so simple to just have a laundry basket, where dirty items go until they can be washed.
The most organised people always make extensive lists, which they check off important tasks as they're done and dusted.
While you sit in front of the TV, grab a pen and a notebook and make yourself a little list of things you need to do the next day and you'll feel ready to tackle them all as soon as you wake up.
homify hint: You could also hang a blackboard for everyone in your home to use!
If you wear any items of clothing that don't need to go straight in the wash, take the time to pop them back on hangers and in your wardrobe.
There's nothing as annoying as having to tidy your bedroom after a long day, so save yourself the effort and enjoy a constantly clean and clear space.
