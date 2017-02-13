Updating a small old-fashioned home

Retro styling is all very well and good (and can look undeniably amazing), but there's a big difference between a deliberate homage and a simply neglected home.

Unfortunately, today's project is the latter and looks to have been left in situ since time forgot, leading to a necessary overhaul and modernisation.

The interior designer in charge of this revamp really had their work cut out for them, but the end result is spectacular so, if your home design is in need of a rethink, let this be your inspiration!