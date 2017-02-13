Updating a small old-fashioned home

Retro styling is all very well and good (and can look undeniably amazing), but there's a big difference between a deliberate homage and a simply neglected home.
Unfortunately, today's project is the latter and looks to have been left in situ since time forgot, leading to a necessary overhaul and modernisation.
The interior designer in charge of this revamp really had their work cut out for them, but the end result is spectacular so, if your home design is in need of a rethink, let this be your inspiration!
While the size of this kitchen isn't anything to moan about, the décor certainly is! Dark, grubby and basic, this looks as though it's been forgotten about since the 1970s.
Technically, little has been done here but the impact has been far-reaching.
New cupboards (but still in the uniform white) with prettier handles, some sheer curtains and a better placement for the dining table have all made for a far more modern-looking room.
This is a very cluttered space! All the dark wood certainly isn't helping, and nor is the outdated storage unit and drab wall colour.
You wouldn't call this a relaxing living room, would you?
By painting the walls in a vibrant sky blue and white, the whole space looks so wonderfully fresh and almost Scandinavian in feel.
A lick of white paint has made the dining table pop and the way the room has grown exponentially is utterly fantastic!
Don't get us wrong, we think there's a time and a place for retro furniture, but there has to be a cohesive theme and style underpinning it, which there isn't here!
A space-draining dresser and outlandish sofa are the worst choices possible.
It's always a pleasant surprise to see how stylish a little IKEA furniture can look and here, a simple KLIPPAN sofa is working wonders to install a simple and clean aesthetic.
An area rug, small coffee table and a statement arm chair are such an improvement on what was here before!
This is not how we picture a wonderful master bedroom looking, as the overbearing twin beds, patterned bed sheets and muddy wall colour all look awful.
We don't know if this is dated or just a disaster. Either way, it needs fixing!
What we love most about this bedroom is how the wall colours have been matched to the newly renovated living room for a cohesive and fresh look.
Sticking with white furniture maintains a cool, contemporary vibe and that mustard armchair looks great in any space!
Most homes need a little work station these days and, as you can see, a small one is more than up to the task here.
We really like that a vintage desk has been selected as it offers a cheeky nod to the history of the home but looks so pretty against a white wall and with funky accessories.
There's not too much wrong with this bathroom, it just looks busy and dull.
Having seen the kitchen already, we think we know how this will be tackled, but let's take a look just to be sure!
Removing all the unnecessary furniture and cleaning equipment from this petite bathroom has opened up the space exponentially and, with a few stylish accessories, this room is now fab instead of drab.
A plant, white bath mat and wooden bath caddy have worked wonders, and with some sheer curtains in place, the light is dazzling and constantly flowing!
