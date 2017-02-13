Your browser is out-of-date.

Hallway decorating and furnishing ideas

Mews House Notting Hill, Yohan May Design Yohan May Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Your entrance hall décor is a great way to let visitors know all about your style credentials as soon as they walk through the front door, but so many people waste this valuable opportunity. 

Treating hallways as simple transitional areas is so shortsighted, as any interior designer will tell you, so we thought it might be fun to show you some proven techniques for making more of them. 

Read on if you want to walk through the door and be greeted by fabulous decoration and gorgeous styling, as you'll be shocked by how simple it really can be!

1. Add a bright chair

Entrance Hall Chameleon Designs Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
A chair in a hallway is such a commonsense addition as you need somewhere to perch while you pop your shoes on, so why not go all out and choose a vibrant, eye-catching style? 

The red chair here looks divine!

2. Add a plant

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Amber/Gold
A little nature goes a long way in a hallway and could be all you need to really perk up the space. 

Something exotic, such as an orchid, would draw some attention and dictate the feel of the whole area.

3. Experiment with colour

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Don't be shy when it comes to the walls in your hallway, as a bright hue will absolutely transform the look and feel of your home from the first step.

You might not be keen on the idea of red but an equally bright jewel tone, such as emerald green, would look spectacular!

4. Make it a gallery

Квартира в стиле Loft , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Do you have an art collection? Then it's time to get some of it hung up in your hallway! 

The blank walls of your entrance are the ideal spot for some eye-catching and impressive works of art.

homify hint: To really amplify the effect, add some task lighting.

5. Opt for large accessories

Entrance Perfect Stays Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If you have a large hallway, lucky you! You can really go to town with your accessories and we suggest choosing things that are suitably oversized. 

Large house plants, huge mirrors and statement light shades are all fantastic options.

6. Come up with a unique floor design

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
When you want to keep your décor simple but still make a design splash, a striking floor design is the answer. Whether you choose wood, tiles or even linoleum, there are a host of wonderful styles to choose from. 

Could we tempt you with something like parquet?

7. Add some feature wallpaper.

Daydream Wallpaper - Blue Monument Interiors Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Blue
Adding some amazing wallpaper to your hallway (even on just one wall) will quickly and easily shake up how the space looks and feels. 

Invest in a couple of rolls that are washable and you'll not have to rehang any for years.

homify hint: Look out for paste the wall varieties as they're so easy to hang!

8. Increase the storage potential

Catalogo Furlan Mobili, de-cube de-cube Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Storage is vital in a hallway, given how many pairs of shoes, bulky winter coats and bags end up in there, but that doesn't mean it can't be stylish. 

Beautiful cabinets with clever organisation solutions inside will leave you with a wonderfully clear and tidy hallway.

9. Make it a display for your tastes

Mews House Notting Hill, Yohan May Design Yohan May Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Whichever way your tastes lean—whether towards retro or ultra-contemporary—you can use your hallways as a fabulous demonstration of them.

We love the pared back and almost industrial look here, which tells us much about about how the rest of the house will look.

10. Include fresh flowers

Entrance Hall In an Italian Villa Clifford Interiors KitchenSinks & taps
If you liked the idea of plants in your hallway but will admit you're something of a grim reaper for natural blooms, how about popping some fresh flowers in a vase once a week? 

Adding a small bouquet to your grocery shop won't break the bank and you won't have to try and keep them alive long. The gorgeous smell will be enough of a reason to consider this!

11. Make your front door really striking

Private Villa, Surrey, Keir Townsend Ltd. Keir Townsend Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Isn't it easy to overlook a key motif in your hallway? We're talking about your front door.

If you have a dated style, it might be worth swapping it out for a more modern style. 

Or how about painting the reverse side? A key trend for 2017 is painted front doors that make a splash in the hallway, but what colour would you choose?

12. Add some natural wood

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Natural wood in the hallway is a fabulous way to inject some organic warmth and timeless style and there are so many ways to include it. 

Wood flooring is a simple and elegant way to get a large amount of wood into the space, but wall shelves and side tables are worth considering too.

For more hallway inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How can I make my narrow hallway feel less claustrophobic?

Converting a semi-detached home in Chiswick
Which idea could transform your hallway for the better?

