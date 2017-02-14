Modern outdoor fire designs

It might only be February but we're optimistic about a fantastic summer, so now's the time to start thinking about how you can make your garden more sociable and enjoyable.

At the top of our must-have list for summer 2017 is a fabulous garden fire and if you install one now, you can take advantage of any cool but clear days between now and summer, which is something any gardener will tell you is a worthwhile endeavour!

After all, what's the point in creating a fantastic garden if you're only going to sit out in it for a few days of the year? Grab yourself one of these fantastic fires and enjoy it all year round!