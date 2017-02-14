Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern outdoor fire designs

Kaminöfen, Feuerstellen und Öfen, Soutschek Ofenfeuer
It might only be February but we're optimistic about a fantastic summer, so now's the time to start thinking about how you can make your garden more sociable and enjoyable. 

At the top of our must-have list for summer 2017 is a fabulous garden fire and if you install one now, you can take advantage of any cool but clear days between now and summer, which is something any gardener will tell you is a worthwhile endeavour! 

After all, what's the point in creating a fantastic garden if you're only going to sit out in it for a few days of the year? Grab yourself one of these fantastic fires and enjoy it all year round!

1. Industrial chic

Kaminöfen, Feuerstellen und Öfen, Soutschek Ofenfeuer
The black finish and simple shape of this modern chiminea make it a wonderfully industrial item that looks perfectly at home with the cast concrete garden furniture.

We bet it kicks out some serious heat too!

2. Small and spectacular

flammendes Herz 3D, HufeisenGlück
This charming bowl fire is such a pretty design that we could see it looking fantastic in any style of garden. 

Repurposing old horseshoes as the structure gives it such a unique and funky look.

3. Dramatic and tall

Möbel, Holzhandel Stefan GmbH
When we thought of garden fires, we never dreamt up anything like these, but aren't they incredible? 

So outrageously eye-catching and contemporary, these would be incredible for a garden party!

4. Gather round

Gasfeuer für Garten und Terrasse, Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH
For the ultimate in garden comfort (regardless of the temperature) a stunning fire pit, mounted into a table, is ideal.

It won't just look fabulous, as it will actually also give out an incredible amount of heat and light!

5. Contained flames

Feuertonnen
For a pretty garden addition that'll also add some heat, this terrific enclosed globe fire design is hard to beat. 

Can't you just imagine having a few of these dotted around an outdoor space? 

6. Dual-purpose

Feuerstellen , Radius Design
Saving space is a key concern in every home and garden, so this portable fire with optional grill is perfect. 

We can imagine this being wonderful for garden camp outs! 

7. Simple solutions

Inferno, scheidtdesign
Little more than a fire plate, the simplicity of this design is what makes it so special. 

Easy to move around your garden to where you need it, there's a pared-back charm to this fire.

8. Creative styling

außergewöhnliche Feuerstellen - Blütenschale, Atelier51
If you're sculpture fans, we know you'll love this wonderfully unusual design.

The floral look is so appropriate for a garden space and the large surface area allows for a huge amount of heat to be generated.

9. Upcycled wonder

Feuerstelle /// Grill "Stone", Rolandsschalenwerkstatt
Before you splash out on a pricey fire, take some inspiration from this terrific design. 

The upcycled nature of this fire means you can probably find some household items to repurpose as a suitable garden addition and all you'll need is some pretty stones to set it off to a tee!

10. Terrific for the tabletop

homify
Small can be mighty so, if you only have a small garden to install a fire, you can just add a pretty little pot to your table and use that as a heat source. 

Perfect for al fresco dining, this style will create such a wonderful ambience.

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: These 10 patio ideas are perfect for a simple house.

A thatched Dutch country home
Are you fired up to add some heat to your garden?

