Practical kitchen ideas

It's no secret that your kitchen is the most practical room in the house, but are you really tapping into it's full potential? After all, you don't want cooking to be a chore because you have to do it. By employing some simple organisation techniques, you'll find it's much more of a pleasure to use.
Kitchen planners always strive to make spaces as user-friendly as possible for their clients and we've discovered some key additions that would help you get the most from your kitchen.
Take a look at these suggestions and see if any of them might unlock extra practical applications!
If you opted for large drawers instead of bottom cabinets, you need to ensure that what you store in there is adequately accounted for.
Simple dowels (as seen here) can support crockery and make sure nothing gets broken, while keeping everything within easy reach.
If you're considering revamping your kitchen plans, you might like to consider a fully built-in design, like this!
By integrating appliances, such as microwaves, you can use the room you have much more effectively and secure counter space where you need it most.
There are certain kitchen condiments that seem to swallow up space if they aren't properly accounted for, and herbs and spices are definitely one of the offenders.
The small jars are easily lost in large cupboards, so specific spice racks and shelves are a fabulous idea.
Every kitchen can use extra worktop space at some point and these extending segments are the very best innovation to deal with demand.
Easy to pull out when you need them and seamless to remove when you don't, given their skinny proportions, these extra sections can be stowed away easily like an extra chopping board.
Everybody has different kitchen priorities and accounting for them properly is key to an organised and easy to use space.
Rather than simply plumping for store-bought drawer divides, you could be better placed having some special ones made to properly house all your utensils and commonly-used items.
We love this one, with integrated phone charging functionality!
While most people now have dishwashers, there is still a time and place for hand-washing.
With that in mind, a simple yet effective countertop draining installation is a great use of space and won't take up much room at all. We imagine this is especially handy in a family home when side plates just need a quick rinse.
Top and bottom cabinets might be the norm, but open shelves are far more effective in terms of letting you see everything you have at a glance.
Open shelves in place of top cupboards is a fantastic way to prevent needing to hunt around for condiments and ingredients and will significantly cut your cooking times.
Utensil racks used to be the cutting edge of kitchen chic and we're glad to see them coming back into fashion. Handy, stylish and a great way to have everything you need to hand, they also help free up valuable drawer space.
You could even extend the rack thinking by hanging some pans as well!
