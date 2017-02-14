Pergola ideas for British gardens

If you've taken the time to design and build a beautiful patio in your garden, you want to get as much use out of it as possible, which is why a suitable cover is vital.
We've taken a look at how landscape architects have sought to offer all-weather protection for charming terraces and found such an array of lovely options that we simply had to collate a few to show you today.
If you're keen to get outdoors and onto your patio a little more often, take a look at these super designs and see if any are just the ticket for you!
Using natural materials as a patio roof is such a lovely idea and the contrast with the black roof struts is outstanding.
This slimline pergola looks absolutely gorgeous!
It proves that you really don't need a huge installation to make a real splash.
It could be the apricot-coloured render, but the rich wood here looks utterly lovely.
Such a pared back design, this cover would really come to life with some fairy lights.
Now this is clever design at its finest!
A little balcony has doubled up to offer some valuable patio cover and looks great.
Natural wood looks great, but when you want to make a bit more of a statement with your pergola design, painted styles are worth a thought.
A wonderful al fresco seating spot, the cover here is so simple and the flowing curtains create a really luxurious feel.
Why settle for a lean-to roof when you can have a specialist cabana-style patio space?
We have to say pergolas do look fantastic when finished in a dark stain and an unfussy way!
This is a canopy we know you'll love because come rain or shine, you can happily dine underneath it.
If you plan to keep your patio cover for a long time, it's worth investing in something truly pretty.
Heavy drapes and a wooden ceiling have made light work of making this patio weatherproof, stylish and cosy.
While the actual design is staggeringly simple, the effect here is striking. A solid wooden roof on a metal frame is extremely effective.
This patio cover looks great as it's a colour match for all the wooden furniture and keeps a direct connection to the garden.
The self-contained styling here looks great, especially with open sides.
A traditional pergola installation, finished in rustic wood, looks wonderful against a modern garden backdrop.
We think you could knock something like this up yourself, as the wooden roof looks to be little more than decking strips.
