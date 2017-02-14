Pergola ideas for British gardens

If you've taken the time to design and build a beautiful patio in your garden, you want to get as much use out of it as possible, which is why a suitable cover is vital.

We've taken a look at how landscape architects have sought to offer all-weather protection for charming terraces and found such an array of lovely options that we simply had to collate a few to show you today.

If you're keen to get outdoors and onto your patio a little more often, take a look at these super designs and see if any are just the ticket for you!