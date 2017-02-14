Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Pergola ideas for British gardens

press profile homify press profile homify
Pérgola, Aiparquet Aiparquet GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Loading admin actions …

If you've taken the time to design and build a beautiful patio in your garden, you want to get as much use out of it as possible, which is why a suitable cover is vital. 

We've taken a look at how landscape architects have sought to offer all-weather protection for charming terraces and found such an array of lovely options that we simply had to collate a few to show you today. 

If you're keen to get outdoors and onto your patio a little more often, take a look at these super designs and see if any are just the ticket for you!

1. Boxed-in beauty

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wood and glass have transformed a patio into a super garden room.

2. Bamboo roofing

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using natural materials as a patio roof is such a lovely idea and the contrast with the black roof struts is outstanding.

3. Simple and slim

Pérgola maispaisagem Modern garden Wood Green
maispaisagem

Pérgola

maispaisagem
maispaisagem
maispaisagem

This slimline pergola looks absolutely gorgeous! 

It proves that you really don't need a huge installation to make a real splash.

4. Rustic chic

Pérgola, Aiparquet Aiparquet GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Aiparquet

Aiparquet
Aiparquet
Aiparquet

It could be the apricot-coloured render, but the rich wood here looks utterly lovely. 

Such a pared back design, this cover would really come to life with some fairy lights.

5. Multi-purpose

Pérgola, Aiparquet Aiparquet GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Aiparquet

Aiparquet
Aiparquet
Aiparquet

Now this is clever design at its finest! 

A little balcony has doubled up to offer some valuable patio cover and looks great.

6. Wonderful white

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

Natural wood looks great, but when you want to make a bit more of a statement with your pergola design, painted styles are worth a thought.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Natural and nice

Mobilier Eco design en bois de récupération , bopalett bopalett Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
bopalett

bopalett
bopalett
bopalett

A wonderful al fresco seating spot, the cover here is so simple and the flowing curtains create a really luxurious feel.

8. A little luxury

Уличные шторы для беседки, DECOR OUTDOOR DECOR OUTDOOR Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
DECOR OUTDOOR

DECOR OUTDOOR
DECOR OUTDOOR
DECOR OUTDOOR

Why settle for a lean-to roof when you can have a specialist cabana-style patio space?

9. Deliciously dark

homify Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

We have to say pergolas do look fantastic when finished in a dark stain and an unfussy way!

10. All mod cons

Pawilony ogrodowe, Ogrodowy Salon Ogrodowy Salon Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
Ogrodowy Salon

Ogrodowy Salon
Ogrodowy Salon
Ogrodowy Salon

This is a canopy we know you'll love because come rain or shine, you can happily dine underneath it.

11. Fancy finishes

Minispa, RicreArt - Italmaxitetto RicreArt - Italmaxitetto Balconies, verandas & terracesPlants & flowers
RicreArt—Italmaxitetto

RicreArt - Italmaxitetto
RicreArt—Italmaxitetto
RicreArt - Italmaxitetto

If you plan to keep your patio cover for a long time, it's worth investing in something truly pretty.

12. The perfect platform

Уличные шторы для беседки, DECOR OUTDOOR DECOR OUTDOOR Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration Textile White
DECOR OUTDOOR

DECOR OUTDOOR
DECOR OUTDOOR
DECOR OUTDOOR

Heavy drapes and a wooden ceiling have made light work of making this patio weatherproof, stylish and cosy.

13. Make a statement

Jardín Ecuestre, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist style garden
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

While the actual design is staggeringly simple, the effect here is striking. A solid wooden roof on a metal frame is extremely effective.

14. Tonally appropriate

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

This patio cover looks great as it's a colour match for all the wooden furniture and keeps a direct connection to the garden.

15. Petite and sweet

woonhuis Malden, halma-architecten halma-architecten Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
halma-architecten

halma-architecten
halma-architecten
halma-architecten

The self-contained styling here looks great, especially with open sides.

16. Traditional undertones

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

A traditional pergola installation, finished in rustic wood, looks wonderful against a modern garden backdrop.

17. Simple construction

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

We think you could knock something like this up yourself, as the wooden roof looks to be little more than decking strips.

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Modern outdoor fire designs.

​Updating an old Manchester house
Did you spot the perfect shade for your space?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks