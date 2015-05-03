Top 5 projects of the week: Kitchen extensions & affordable homes

Here at homify, we're always interested to discover which projects you rate most highly. Every week we take a look at which articles have been the most popular and which projects have really caught your eye, so that we can compile a list for those of you who might have missed something spectacular!
Make sure that nothing has slipped through the net, and check out this weeks top 5 Posts, from luxury kitchen extensions to shipping container homes…
At the top of the list this week, is this striking family home in north London, which has been extended to create an incredible spatial layout, and to form a stronger relationship between garden and home. Finished in a tasteful neutral palette, the overall result is elegant and modern. See more here.
At number 2, is this renovated and extended house in Chiswick. The result of a wonderfully resolved and executed design has undeniable kerb appeal, and the interior is just as stunning. The property offers 4 storeys and 5 bedrooms, as well as a reflection pool and floating staircase—spectacular! Check out the ideabook again here.
Number 3 on the list is a particularly eye-catching house in Derbyshire. Designed in a simple yet visually impactful way, the architects have taken inspiration from the famous 20th century architecture school, Bauhaus, and combined this style with modern interiors and building technologies. Click here for another look.
In at 4 is 'Grillagh Water', a forward-thinking, newly built home situated in the scenic countryside of Northern Ireland. The contemporary home is built of four shipping containers, proving that a modern and luxurious home can be built on a budget. The bathroom is a particular highlight that really shouldn't be missed, so check it out here.
At number 5 is this fantastic kitchen extension which actually belongs to a top celebrity chef! The property has been completely refurbished throughout, with the focus understandably centred on the kitchen. Kitted out with high quality appliances, and flooded with natural light, the finished result is outstanding. Take another look here.