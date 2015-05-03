Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5 projects of the week: Kitchen extensions & affordable homes

Caitlin Hughes Caitlin Hughes
North London House Extension, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern living room
Here at homify, we're always interested to discover which projects you rate most highly. Every week we take a look at which articles have been the most popular and which projects have really caught your eye, so that we can compile a list for those of you who might have missed something spectacular! 

Make sure that nothing has slipped through the net, and check out this weeks top 5 Posts, from luxury kitchen extensions to shipping container homes…

1. London luxury: Stylish home for a growing family

North London House Extension, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern living room
Caseyfierro Architects

North London House Extension

Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects

At the top of the list this week, is this striking family home in north London, which has been extended to create an incredible spatial layout, and to form a stronger relationship between garden and home. Finished in a tasteful neutral palette, the overall result is elegant and modern. See more here.

2. London luxury: Evolution of a traditional family bungalow

Residential MZO TARR Architects Modern houses
MZO TARR Architects

Residential

MZO TARR Architects
MZO TARR Architects
MZO TARR Architects

At number 2, is this renovated and extended house in Chiswick. The result of a wonderfully resolved and executed design has undeniable kerb appeal, and the interior is just as stunning. The property offers 4 storeys and 5 bedrooms, as well as a reflection pool and floating staircase—spectacular! Check out the ideabook again here.

3. An architectural marvel in Derbyshire

'Windrush' Derbyshire, Rayner Davies Architects Rayner Davies Architects Modern houses
Rayner Davies Architects

'Windrush' Derbyshire

Rayner Davies Architects
Rayner Davies Architects
Rayner Davies Architects

Number 3 on the list is a particularly eye-catching house in Derbyshire. Designed in a simple yet visually impactful way, the architects have taken inspiration from the famous 20th century architecture school, Bauhaus, and combined this style with modern interiors and building technologies. Click here for another look.

4. The world’s best shipping container home

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Patrick Bradley Architects

Grillagh Water

Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects

In at 4 is 'Grillagh Water',  a forward-thinking, newly built home  situated in the scenic countryside of Northern Ireland. The contemporary home is built of four shipping containers, proving that a modern and luxurious home can be built on a budget. The bathroom is a particular highlight that really shouldn't be missed, so check it out here.

5. Kitchen fit for a celebrity chef

kitchen extension homify Modern houses
homify

kitchen extension

homify
homify
homify

At number 5 is this fantastic kitchen extension which actually belongs to a top celebrity chef! The property has been completely refurbished throughout, with the focus understandably centred on the kitchen. Kitted out with high quality appliances, and flooded with natural light, the finished result is outstanding. Take another look here.

Extraordinary Family Home Remodel
Which of these projects were your favourite? Leave a comment and let us know!

