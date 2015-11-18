Your browser is out-of-date.

The Concrete House That Breaks the Rules

House of Kami, 一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ 一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ Modern houses Reinforced concrete Grey
The bold, rawness of this home serves to reveal the hidden beauty of exposed concrete. Most would view concrete as a purely functional building material that is best covered up by something considered more beautiful. The design ethos led by architects from Ateliler M rejects this notion and instead embraces concrete as both a functional and an aesthetic element. 

Named the House of Kami, it is a building of rare expression of pure monolithic, minimalist architecture. Concrete showcases the bold form of the building, with almost every surface of the exterior and the internal setting utilising this material. Perhaps shocking at first, this unapologetic pieces of architecture successfully changes your thoughts and beliefs about concrete. 

A blank façade

The new house on the outskirts of Osaka, Japan really does embrace its former industrial setting. The building forms as a refinement of minimalist architecture, with a masterful orchestration of spatial sequence. With the exception of the rectangular glazing, the façade is essentially a collection of blank canvases shaped from exposed concrete. 

Despite the perceived coldness of the concrete, there's a sense of warmth coming from the building, which seemingly lures us inside…

A warm family setting

The ground floor is conceived as a huge social zone that links different communal sections. As a result, intriguing long views are set up along the internal corridors where it's even possible to see one end of the home from the other. A warm, honest palette of timber and concrete frames the interior of the house, while a delightful selection of furniture and accessories install a sense of personality to the space. 

Dining close to nature

Like most Japanese homes, it was especially important for the home to gain a connection to the outside world. For this reason, a courtyard was created as a connective area next to the dining space. Though in its infancy now, the plantings will soon grow and spread against its concrete surrounds, turning the grey space into lush greenery. Those inside will enjoy watching the plants grow over time through the huge glazings that extend up and across the entire wall. 

Pure craftsmanship

Just take a moment to appreciate this perfectly captured moment. Such an amazing effect is created as natural light streams through the giant picture window, inviting ever-changing shadows and lines within this unique space. But for all these high notes of drama, the room itself forms a sobering space. Void of any furnishing, the hallow room showcases the rawness of the concrete where all its perfectly crafted details can be enjoyed.

Perfect details

Every aspect of the home's internal design has been executed with the utmost perfection by the architect. Usually perceived as imperfections, even the small rod holes are visible on the walls within the corridors. Most would cover them with a render or plaster board but we can see they have been left to give the space character in a unique display of embraced imperfection. 

A modern touch

The interiors of the master bedroom are a collection of carefully conceived details. Here, the exposed concrete is the dominant material of choice, while the warm look of the timber flooring provides the bedroom with much needed natural appeal. The polished finish of the concrete and timber surfaces ensure that all the available natural light bounces throughout the space and illuminates every nook and cranny. 

If you've enjoyed taking a tour of this minimalist home be sure to check out: The Calming House.

Did the House of Kami change your opinion about exposed concrete? Share your thoughts with us in the comments, below.

