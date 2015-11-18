The Concrete House That Breaks the Rules

The bold, rawness of this home serves to reveal the hidden beauty of exposed concrete. Most would view concrete as a purely functional building material that is best covered up by something considered more beautiful. The design ethos led by architects from Ateliler M rejects this notion and instead embraces concrete as both a functional and an aesthetic element.

Named the House of Kami , it is a building of rare expression of pure monolithic, minimalist architecture. Concrete showcases the bold form of the building, with almost every surface of the exterior and the internal setting utilising this material. Perhaps shocking at first, this unapologetic pieces of architecture successfully changes your thoughts and beliefs about concrete.