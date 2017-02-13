Converting a semi-detached home in Chiswick

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we settle down in Chiswick where AU Architects show off (with good reason) one of their modern-with-some-traditional-details dwellings which is full of character.

The design brief was to convert a semi-detached multi-occupancy house into a family home, include a large open-plan space on the ground-floor and a clear visual connection to the exterior areas (including the landscaped garden at the back of the house).

Of course, in addition to functionality, a decent dose of modern style also had to be included, especially seeing as the existing house had a very traditional look – after all, a bit of home design contrast is always a crowd pleaser.

Let’s see the stunning end results…