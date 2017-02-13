Converting a semi-detached home in Chiswick

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we settle down in Chiswick where AU Architects show off (with good reason) one of their modern-with-some-traditional-details dwellings which is full of character.
The design brief was to convert a semi-detached multi-occupancy house into a family home, include a large open-plan space on the ground-floor and a clear visual connection to the exterior areas (including the landscaped garden at the back of the house).
Of course, in addition to functionality, a decent dose of modern style also had to be included, especially seeing as the existing house had a very traditional look – after all, a bit of home design contrast is always a crowd pleaser.
Let’s see the stunning end results…
Even the front façade already poses some very eye-catching touches.
Notice how it includes not only various materials, but also different patterns and colours—we just love that chequered floor and how it offsets with the rich tones of the brick wall!
For the interior spaces, the design style gets a firm upgrade to a sleek and modern look. A lot of thought went into the particular materials chosen for the surfaces, allowing the more modern areas of the renovation to stand out from the traditional vibe of the house.
For example, compare that ultra-contemporary staircase (with glass balustrade) with the front door and windows we saw at the front exterior.
Sharp lines, neutral hues, and an abundance of open spaces (and we don’t mean just floor space) all contribute to make the insides of the house look clean and open.
True to the modern style, a linear design can be glimpsed in just about every surface in the interiors – from the sleek coffee table and fireplace to the wall art and chairs.
And thanks to the dominating colour palette being a light neutral hue, it means that additional décor pieces will look most welcome and fitting in here, regardless of their colours – however, we think this “less is more” look is most victorious.
We always welcome any design touches which can help reduce clutter and improve storage, and it would seem these interior designers feel the same – why else would they opt for a bookcase which spans an entire wall?
For some visual detail, random cubbyholes were decked out with darker timber, which perfectly enhances the rich hues of the comfortable lounger and side table in the front.
Coincidence? We think not!
How often do we get to see a kitchen that looks so… official? Although it presents all the necessities (cabinetry for storage, countertop surfaces for working, adequate legroom for moving about, etc.), it does so with a very clean and precise look.
One is almost too afraid to cook or bake in here for fear of spoiling that perfect palette!
Thanks to a level connection with the inside, the back terrace/garden space becomes much more user-friendly, allowing the homeowners (and their guests) to mingle quite comfortably both in- and outside.
And of course the fact that floor-to-ceiling glass doors were inserted in this extension only increases the house’s levels of brightness on a daily basis.
Definitely a smart house that shows what can be accomplished with decent planning and sleek style!
