homify Projects Of The Week

Next we are very lucky to explore this sublime contemporary 900sqm detatched house, set within a breathtaking 12 acre site adjacent to the River Thames. The project by Gregory Phillips Architects required the demolition of an existing house for the new-build, which includes a stunning private entrance courtyard, garages for many cars, outdoor swimming pool, out buildings and tennis court, as well as complete interior design.

The end result is a multi award winning home. Some of the deserved accolades include an RIBA award, The International Property Award for Best Interior Design, the International Design and Architecture Award for Best House in Europe, the Sunday Times Home Award for Architecture, The Sunday Times Home Award for Interior Design as well as awards for lighting design, bathroom design, audio/visual design and landscape design.