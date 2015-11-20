homify Projects Of The Week

Welcome back to our second edition of Projects Of The Week. A quick look at our favourite new professional projects to be added to our site this week, which includes an inspiring new build, contemporary country gardenm extensions and renovations. Let's take a look!
Our first look is at this stylish residential two-storey rear extension, which also included the addition of bay window and further internal alterations.The work was undertaken by highly respected Arc 3 Architects and the high standard of their work is evident. The addition obviously adds square footage to the property but has also beautifully modernised it the inclusion of functional, open-plan kitchen and spacious bedroom, which is bathed in natural light owing to the copious glazing.
Next we are very lucky to explore this sublime contemporary 900sqm detatched house, set within a breathtaking 12 acre site adjacent to the River Thames. The project by Gregory Phillips Architects required the demolition of an existing house for the new-build, which includes a stunning private entrance courtyard, garages for many cars, outdoor swimming pool, out buildings and tennis court, as well as complete interior design.
The end result is a multi award winning home. Some of the deserved accolades include an RIBA award, The International Property Award for Best Interior Design, the International Design and Architecture Award for Best House in Europe, the Sunday Times Home Award for Architecture, The Sunday Times Home Award for Interior Design as well as awards for lighting design, bathroom design, audio/visual design and landscape design.
This stunning project comes courtesy of Neil Dusheiko Architects who completed a radical remodelling of a Victorian House in Hammersmith, London. The design added a new basement under the existing house and a rear extension, which provides expanded living and kitchen space, a home cinema, playroom and guest bedroom for a growing family.
DPS Ltd are the talented professionals responsible for our fourth featured project this week. The homeowners decided to add extension to their 3 bedroom house. By extending the ground floor and converting the existing loft DPS Ltd. were able to create an additional 2 bedrooms.
The ground floor extension was great choice as it created a wonderful spacious area full of light. Interestingly, a wine cellar was also installed, as well as a beautiful glass banister, flat roof, electric gate and even some garden landscaping. A comprehensive and successful revamp!
This picturesque garden was the solution to a problem highlighted by the owners: how to create privacy from passing dog-walkers whilst retaining the beautiful views? Arthur Road Landscapes were the professionals with the answer, managing to design a contemporary country garden that fit with the surrounding landscape without being too obviously tied to a cottage garden aesthetic.
This contemporary style was achieved by using strong, asymmetrical curves and bold blocks of architectural plants, such as grasses and brightly coloured perennials. The privacy issues were dealt with by planting native hedges and trees to blur the lines between the garden and the wider landscape, as well providing habitats for wildlife.
City Lofts London were asked to convert a loft in this Victorian mid terraced home by the owners who had just moved in and wanted to design their dream house. The high-spec build converted the former loft space into a brand new home office, as well as incorporating a built-in safe, custom made wall-to-wall hardwood shelving, and bespoke stone work.
Last but certainly not least on our round up of our favourite projects this week is Aberdeen Road. The project by Lipton Plant Architects adopts a small architectural manoeuvre to create something unexpected. The commission involved the extension and refurbishment of a large four bedroom property, whilst care was taken to reinstate much of the traditional features and proportions of the house.
A simple lowering of the rear reception room floor created a dramatic and unexpected kitchen space. Accessed via three ‘big man steps’, the ground floor is installed with wide Douglas Fir boards, which create a sense of linearity that draws the eye to the garden beyond.