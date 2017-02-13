A thatched Dutch country home

City life is not meant for everyone; not all of us get a rush of excitement due to traffic, crowded pavements and skyscrapers. Some of us prefer a quieter, down to earth lifestyle out in a rural landscape.
If it sounds like we’re referring to you, then consider today’s homify 360° discovery tailor-made for you, for we are featuring a pleasant-looking villa in a fresh landscape that goes hand in hand with a more relaxed lifestyle.
But of course a countryside existence needs more than beautiful scenery, which is why this house is also fully committed to open spaces, comfortable furnishings and functional layouts.
Want to see?
Even on the outside, this house already goes a long way in upping our relaxation levels.
The background is chock-a-block with fresh greens and blues (lots and lots of space!), while the house delivers a unique combination of rustic-meets-modern in its appearance – notice the rustic thatched roof combined with the sleek and contemporary front door.
For the rear side, we turn to an artistic sketch to show us the vast garden, the generous size of the garage, the quaint little terrace shaded by the top-floor balcony, and how fresh trees and shrubs seem to hug the house from all sides.
Care to take a look at the interiors?
The combination of styles for the exterior façade worked so well that the designers decided to do a slightly eclectic look on the inside as well. Case in point, the living room, where both the modern- and rustic styles combine to form a perfectly crafted space for both socialising and relaxation.
Dusty hued wooden floors, elegant furniture, sleek lighting, a creamy toned ceiling which mimics a timber-beamed surface, wooden cabinetry in a snow-white hue, adequate storage space for lots and lots of keepsakes… yep, this room is clearly designed for functionality and aesthetic friendliness.
For the dining area (which also sports a mix and match of styles), it was decided to include lots of natural light (during the day, at least).
And to up the elegance factor, earthy hues and sophisticated furnishings were put in charge – just look at those brown leather chairs and graceful drapes, not to mention the very stylish chandelier!
For the kitchen, the rustic style remains, yet the modern one gets replaced by a more industrial-type look – which is perfectly fine with us, for it ensures a striking look for the heart of the home.
Just look at how raw wood combine with dark concrete, with sleek metal surfaces (the drawer handles, the fixtures) added here and there for some visual detail.
And let’s not forget about the practical aspects of a kitchen, which this one seems to achieve most effectively in terms of working surfaces and storage areas.
Who says you can’t have it all out in the countryside?
