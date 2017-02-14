Building wooden decking in the garden

Spring (and, ultimately, summer) is fast approaching, which will definitely see a resurgence in exterior socialising and entertaining. And what better way to enjoy some outdoor fun than by treating yourself to a fabulous new terrace?

There is no denying the visual appeal that a wooden terrace brings to a house, not to mention how it can enhance its selling value.

And when it comes to the installation of that terrace, we also have choices: we can either rely on the professionals, or flex our DIY muscles and do it ourselves.

Let’s take a look at (semi) detailed guide on how to install a wooden deck/terrace should you be inclined to opt for the latter.