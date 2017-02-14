Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Updating an old Manchester house

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Dudley Road in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Architectural firm Maurice Shapero are the masterminds behind today’s homify 360° discovery, which sees a traditional family home in Manchester get pulled into the modern age via a sleek extension.

The idea of the home improvement project, of course, was to add more indoor space to the house and help the family expand their modern lifestyle. However, in addition to this, it was also decided that the interiors could do with some more natural lighting, which is why a firm amount of glazing was included in the extension.

But enough babbling – see for yourself what we mean…

A glazed look

Dudley Road in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern houses
Studio Maurice Shapero

Dudley Road in Manchester

Studio Maurice Shapero
Studio Maurice Shapero
Studio Maurice Shapero

Just like we said, a firm amount of glass was part and parcel of this new extension, allowing fresh sunshine to spill indoors on a daily basis. The new glazing takes on the form of not only windows, but also the door which leads out into the back garden. 

Let’s see what it looks like from afar.

Old meets new

Dudley Road in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern houses
Studio Maurice Shapero

Dudley Road in Manchester

Studio Maurice Shapero
Studio Maurice Shapero
Studio Maurice Shapero

This angle comfortably puts the entire house into view, allowing us to see how the old structure combines with the new addition. 

In order not to make the new volume stand out too much, it was decided to adorn its surfaces (those not made from glass, of course) with a red-hued brick very similar to that of the existing building.

A sleek new style

Dudley Road in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern kitchen
Studio Maurice Shapero

Dudley Road in Manchester

Studio Maurice Shapero
Studio Maurice Shapero
Studio Maurice Shapero

And just what was done with the new indoor space? Well, as it turns out, the family decided to treat themselves to a new modern kitchen – and clearly the emphasis is on “modern”, judging by those linear styles, cutting-edge furnishings and monochrome colour palette. 

See our range of kitchen planners here on homify to help you achieve the kitchen of your dreams.

Sufficient space

Dudley Road in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern kitchen
Studio Maurice Shapero

Dudley Road in Manchester

Studio Maurice Shapero
Studio Maurice Shapero
Studio Maurice Shapero

Not only does this new extension afford the house extra legroom, but it also ensures the new kitchen has sufficient working areas, as we can judge by the countertop surfaces. 

How stylish is that little peninsula on the side which pulls double-duty as a worktop surface and an informal dining area?

Flooded with light

Dudley Road in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern kitchen
Studio Maurice Shapero

Dudley Road in Manchester

Studio Maurice Shapero
Studio Maurice Shapero
Studio Maurice Shapero

One last look, and this angle clearly shows us how this new space manages to bathe in so much light – it filters in through the roof as well, for a generous skylight has also been included in this design! 

Of course we can’t overlook the fact that marvellous garden views also get to seep indoors via the glazing. And thanks to the neutral colour palette, this space forms the ideal canvas for future furniture and décor pieces, regardless of their colours or patterns. 

We can help with a few suggestions, if you’ve ever asked yourself: “What kitchen island should I choose for my home?”.

Practical kitchen ideas
Let us know what YOU thought of this extension...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks