​Updating an old Manchester house

Architectural firm Maurice Shapero are the masterminds behind today’s homify 360° discovery, which sees a traditional family home in Manchester get pulled into the modern age via a sleek extension.

The idea of the home improvement project, of course, was to add more indoor space to the house and help the family expand their modern lifestyle. However, in addition to this, it was also decided that the interiors could do with some more natural lighting, which is why a firm amount of glazing was included in the extension.

But enough babbling – see for yourself what we mean…