​Updating an old Manchester house

Architectural firm Maurice Shapero are the masterminds behind today’s homify 360° discovery, which sees a traditional family home in Manchester get pulled into the modern age via a sleek extension.
The idea of the home improvement project, of course, was to add more indoor space to the house and help the family expand their modern lifestyle. However, in addition to this, it was also decided that the interiors could do with some more natural lighting, which is why a firm amount of glazing was included in the extension.
But enough babbling – see for yourself what we mean…
Just like we said, a firm amount of glass was part and parcel of this new extension, allowing fresh sunshine to spill indoors on a daily basis. The new glazing takes on the form of not only windows, but also the door which leads out into the back garden.
Let’s see what it looks like from afar.
This angle comfortably puts the entire house into view, allowing us to see how the old structure combines with the new addition.
In order not to make the new volume stand out too much, it was decided to adorn its surfaces (those not made from glass, of course) with a red-hued brick very similar to that of the existing building.
And just what was done with the new indoor space? Well, as it turns out, the family decided to treat themselves to a new modern kitchen – and clearly the emphasis is on “modern”, judging by those linear styles, cutting-edge furnishings and monochrome colour palette.
Not only does this new extension afford the house extra legroom, but it also ensures the new kitchen has sufficient working areas, as we can judge by the countertop surfaces.
How stylish is that little peninsula on the side which pulls double-duty as a worktop surface and an informal dining area?
One last look, and this angle clearly shows us how this new space manages to bathe in so much light – it filters in through the roof as well, for a generous skylight has also been included in this design!
Of course we can’t overlook the fact that marvellous garden views also get to seep indoors via the glazing. And thanks to the neutral colour palette, this space forms the ideal canvas for future furniture and décor pieces, regardless of their colours or patterns.
