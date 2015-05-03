Rags to riches: new life for a derelict London property

Subway tiles are a continuing trend when it comes to tiling modern bathrooms and kitchens. This style of tiling originated from the subways of New York, and have in recent years featured in homes around the world due to their simple yet instantly recognisable pattern. Here a lovely aqua blue shade has been chosen, with the tiny tiles adding a stunning visual quality, contrasted by the larger matte grey tiles of the floor. A unique screen system allows complete privacy from the outside world without sacrificing any light, enhanced by the introduction of a skylight.

