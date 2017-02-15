Tips for a cleaner home

Doing the household chores might not exactly fill you with excitement but when you realise how vital a clean and tidy home is for your health, you'll approach them with a whole new vigour.
Professional cleaners know that a clean home is a happy home, but if you can't afford to call in the experts, let us encourage you to tackle your chores with a little more positivity.
Come with us now as we tell you exactly how impactful a clean and tidy house can be!
A fresh home will always be conducive to improved creativity as your mind isn't being bogged down by chores that you keep putting off.
Plus, uncluttered spaces can be exceptionally inspiring as they're blank canvases!
Did you know that dust allergies can develop later in life? Well, they can but you can help to prevent that by never letting your home get too grubby.
The less dust, bacteria and grime you have in your home, the better your general health will be.
If you've ever walked around your home and remembered how many chores you still have to do, you'll know just how much anxiety that can cause.
You'll keep procrastinating and making the anxiety worse until you can't face doing anything. Doing little and often will help eradicate your worries.
What's anxiety's main co-conspirator? Stress!
As your anxiety increases, so too will your stress levels, which could actually make you ill. Overcome this by tackling your chores regularly and making the most of your neat and tidy spaces, perhaps by enjoying a spot of yoga?
Exercise releases endorphins and keeps us happy, healthy and fit, but how many of us really have time to go to the gym?
You don't need to if you do your chores enthusiastically! Cleaning is actually a great cardio workout, so why not pop on some music and go for it? You'll feel great afterwards and possibly even get a little fitter!
You can't see bacteria, but it quickly multiplies once it has a hold on a surface.
Bathrooms and kitchens are particularly prone to a bacterial issue, so disinfect your surfaces daily and keep your home germ-free. You'll soon find that you pick up far fewer bugs and colds.
Household chores are definitely the crux of many arguments so, for a happier relationship, just get them done!
Divide them up and don't procrastinate as you'll then see that an air of calm descends. Oh, and pick up your own dirty clothes, as that's just polite.
A clean and tidy home will never cause you a sleepless night. With your home totally organised and sparkling, you can relax and enjoy a well-earned rest.
Plus, if you've cleaned your bedroom properly, fresh sheets will make you drift off immediately, helping you wake up feeling refreshed.
How can you be expected to manage any kind of quality work in a messy home? You'll sit down to get started but find your attention turning to dirty plates, old coffee cups and dirty floors.
A clean home is a productive one so have a good tidy up, reset your desk and see how much more ready for work you feel!
With all these wonderful benefits in mind, the ultimate reason to clean your home is that everything combined will simply make you much happier.
The meaning of life is to be content, satisfied and comfortable and if something as simple as a clean home could help you achieve that, isn't it worth a try?
