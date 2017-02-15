What must I know before building a garden room?

Garden rooms are a beautiful and handy addition to any outdoor space, but before you go hell for leather and build one, stop and read this article to ensure you've taken everything necessary into account first.

There's more to a garden room than simply erecting a 'big shed' and, if part of your garden is going to be sacrificed in order to create this glorious building, at the very least ask your gardener for some advice before you start trampling lovingly planted blooms.

Let us walk you through the seven questions you need to ask yourself before building a new garden room!