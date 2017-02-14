Your browser is out-of-date.

A low-cost wooden prefab home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
ДубльДом120 - модульный дом заводского изготовления. устанавливающийся на участке за один день, BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
Loading admin actions …

If you’re dreaming of owning your own little home in a lush forest, we can certainly help with the home part – the location is up to you. However, what we have in mind is bound to excite and inspire you…

Today’s homify 360° discovery takes a look at a prefab home with a layout of 120 m². But what makes it even better is its construction price – a cool £31,680.00. Isn’t that a price you would gladly pay to change your lifestyle and location?

Let’s take a closer look at this structure which could be your dream home…

So visually pleasing

ДубльДом120 - модульный дом заводского изготовления. устанавливающийся на участке за один день, BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

This stylish modular house flaunts a very modern look; however, due to the amount of raw timber used in its construction it also looks quite rustic – thereby pleasing lovers of both design styles! 

Doesn’t the snowy landscape just make this home look all the more cosy and charming?

A fairy tale location

ДубльДом120 - модульный дом заводского изготовления. устанавливающийся на участке за один день, BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

In our books, this is the perfect abode for a home away from home – like a structure serving as a cosy house for weekends and holidays, especially if you manage to erect it in a fairy tale location like this lush forest.

A striking look

ДубльДом120 - модульный дом заводского изготовления. устанавливающийся на участке за один день, BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

Due to the darker and earthy hues in the façade, this house stands out quite prominently from the snow-white scenery. 

However, once spring arrives, it’s only a matter of waiting for those lush greens to re-emerge before this house will beautifully melt away into the natural hues of the forest.

Construction materials and methods

ДубльДом120 - модульный дом заводского изготовления. устанавливающийся на участке за один день, BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

The house itself is built on a wooden frame with mineral wool insulation (about 150 cm).  And the double glazing (40 cm), which provides energy-efficiency and hidden pipes make it an ideal construction.

Carpenters, contractors, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

Area and dimensions

ДубльДом120 - модульный дом заводского изготовления. устанавливающийся на участке за один день, BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

With a total layout of 120 m², this home can provide a perfectly cosy (yet adequately spacious) and modern lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. 

Bear in mind that the terrace has not been included in this measurement, which can be freely modified to suit the owners’ requirements. However, this particular terrace measures approximately 59 m²—about half the house’s indoor space! 

And let’s not forget about how spacious those high ceilings can make the interiors feel.

A room with a view

ДубльДом120 - модульный дом заводского изготовления. устанавливающийся на участке за один день, BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

In addition to a living room, bathroom and kitchen, a bedroom with direct access to the terrace has also been included. 

And what is better than waking up with fresh sunshine streaming indoors and seeing a lush and beautiful landscape mere feet away from you?

Rustic touches

ДубльДом120 - модульный дом заводского изготовления. устанавливающийся на участке за один день, BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO—architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

Even though a modern heating system has been installed, delicate rustic touches were still opted for, such as this little stove – which not only increases the indoor temperature when needed, but enhances the interior charm considerably. 

For another modular option, check out: A remarkably cost-effective family home.

Would you consider living in this modular home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

