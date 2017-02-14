A low-cost wooden prefab home

If you’re dreaming of owning your own little home in a lush forest, we can certainly help with the home part – the location is up to you. However, what we have in mind is bound to excite and inspire you…

Today’s homify 360° discovery takes a look at a prefab home with a layout of 120 m². But what makes it even better is its construction price – a cool £31,680.00. Isn’t that a price you would gladly pay to change your lifestyle and location?

Let’s take a closer look at this structure which could be your dream home…