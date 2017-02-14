A low-cost wooden prefab home

If you’re dreaming of owning your own little home in a lush forest, we can certainly help with the home part – the location is up to you. However, what we have in mind is bound to excite and inspire you…
Today’s homify 360° discovery takes a look at a prefab home with a layout of 120 m². But what makes it even better is its construction price – a cool £31,680.00. Isn’t that a price you would gladly pay to change your lifestyle and location?
Let’s take a closer look at this structure which could be your dream home…
This stylish modular house flaunts a very modern look; however, due to the amount of raw timber used in its construction it also looks quite rustic – thereby pleasing lovers of both design styles!
Doesn’t the snowy landscape just make this home look all the more cosy and charming?
In our books, this is the perfect abode for a home away from home – like a structure serving as a cosy house for weekends and holidays, especially if you manage to erect it in a fairy tale location like this lush forest.
Due to the darker and earthy hues in the façade, this house stands out quite prominently from the snow-white scenery.
However, once spring arrives, it’s only a matter of waiting for those lush greens to re-emerge before this house will beautifully melt away into the natural hues of the forest.
The house itself is built on a wooden frame with mineral wool insulation (about 150 cm). And the double glazing (40 cm), which provides energy-efficiency and hidden pipes make it an ideal construction.
With a total layout of 120 m², this home can provide a perfectly cosy (yet adequately spacious) and modern lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of the big city.
Bear in mind that the terrace has not been included in this measurement, which can be freely modified to suit the owners’ requirements. However, this particular terrace measures approximately 59 m²—about half the house’s indoor space!
And let’s not forget about how spacious those high ceilings can make the interiors feel.
In addition to a living room, bathroom and kitchen, a bedroom with direct access to the terrace has also been included.
And what is better than waking up with fresh sunshine streaming indoors and seeing a lush and beautiful landscape mere feet away from you?
Even though a modern heating system has been installed, delicate rustic touches were still opted for, such as this little stove – which not only increases the indoor temperature when needed, but enhances the interior charm considerably.
