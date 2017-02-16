Your browser is out-of-date.

Low-maintenance garden ideas

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern garden
If you think a garden is defined by having a patch of perfectly manicured grass, think again! In increasingly busy times it's difficult to commit to maintaining a space that needs a lot of attention and not everyone can afford to hire a professional gardener to take the job on for them. 

That's why lawn-less gardens are starting to spring up everywhere, replacing outdated outdoor spaces with modern aesthetics that look amazing all year round and with little to no ongoing care. 

If you want to kick back and relax this summer, instead of gardening and watering your lawn, take a look at these fantastic grass-less designs and see which you could picture replacing your current scheme!

1. A myriad of different stones

手水鉢を望む和庭～世田谷～, 新美園 新美園 Eclectic style garden
新美園

新美園
新美園
新美園

Add such diversity and colour to a grass-less garden.

2. Perfect decking and matching fencing

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

Make a stunning outdoor terrace.

3. All-wood gardens

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Minimalist style garden
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

Still feel organic and natural but only need the occasional re-stain.

4. Perfect pebbles and striking seating

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Is all you really need for an enjoyable garden!

5. Even family gardens don't need grass

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you can have a sandpit and paddling pool instead!

6. Concrete gardens can be so modern and stylish

San Lorenzo y Alsina, Uno Propiedades Uno Propiedades Modern garden
Uno Propiedades

Uno Propiedades
Uno Propiedades
Uno Propiedades

A single tree is enough to lift this example.

7. Pebble mosaics

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern garden
Melian Randolph

Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph

Create a beautifully rustic and easy to maintain garden.

8. Monochrome stone accents and eye-catching furniture

Espaço exterior de condominio fechado, Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda Minimalist style garden
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda

Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda

Totally overshadow a lack of lawn!

9. Wood and stone work perfectly together

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

To create a smooth, natural spot.

10. Gravel and potted plants

Jardín en Gràcia, ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme Eclectic style garden
ésverd—jardineria &amp; paisatgisme

ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme
ésverd—jardineria &amp; paisatgisme
ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme

What could be simpler or more effective in terms of an easy to maintain garden?

11. Coloured gravel

Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Eclectic style garden
PATXI CASTRO

PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO

Gives you such creative freedom in terms of the garden you can craft.

12. Smooth sandstone slabs and wooden decking

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire Decorum . London Classic style garden Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
Decorum . London

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire

Decorum . London
Decorum . London
Decorum . London

Have made grass a thing of the past here.

13. Who needs grass?

Proyecto Residencial "La Ramona.", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style garden
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

When you can have amazing palms and sleek decking!

14. Grass-less gardens don't need to be devoid of greenery

Hausgarten Peek - Cube Garden, SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern garden
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

These dotted plants look great.

15. Gravel paths

Garden Rooms by eDEN Garden Rooms, eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd Modern garden
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd

Garden Rooms by eDEN Garden Rooms

eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd

With a garden room in place, you wouldn't want to trample grass all the time, would you? 

16. Other attractions

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Use clever lighting, funky accessories and delicious decking and you won't ever miss having a lawn.

17. Replace the traditional green of the lawn

Hayes Street - Sao Francisco, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style garden
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

With large plants to keep your space easy to maintain but still natural.

18. A simple inset border in smooth wooden decking

FP, 株式会社リオタデザイン 株式会社リオタデザイン Modern garden
株式会社リオタデザイン

株式会社リオタデザイン
株式会社リオタデザイン
株式会社リオタデザイン

Is the perfect alternative to grass in an urban setting.

For a little extra garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 helpful ideas to make your gardening work easier.

Would you ever consider going grass-less in your garden?

