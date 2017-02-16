Low-maintenance garden ideas

If you think a garden is defined by having a patch of perfectly manicured grass, think again! In increasingly busy times it's difficult to commit to maintaining a space that needs a lot of attention and not everyone can afford to hire a professional gardener to take the job on for them.

That's why lawn-less gardens are starting to spring up everywhere, replacing outdated outdoor spaces with modern aesthetics that look amazing all year round and with little to no ongoing care.

If you want to kick back and relax this summer, instead of gardening and watering your lawn, take a look at these fantastic grass-less designs and see which you could picture replacing your current scheme!