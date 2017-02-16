Modern ideas for British gardens

It might only be February but, let's be honest; we need to start thinking about our summer gardens now!

Nobody wants to be in a rush to create a slice of outdoor paradise when the weather starts to warm up, so we wanted to show you some seriously cool ideas to consider for your garden today, so you can start planning (and perhaps even get your gardener working on a new design now).

We've come up with some super ways to inject some serious style, as well as fun and comfort into your garden, so take a look and think about how you want to enjoy your space this year!