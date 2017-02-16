Modern ideas for British gardens

It might only be February but, let's be honest; we need to start thinking about our summer gardens now!
Nobody wants to be in a rush to create a slice of outdoor paradise when the weather starts to warm up, so we wanted to show you some seriously cool ideas to consider for your garden today, so you can start planning (and perhaps even get your gardener working on a new design now).
We've come up with some super ways to inject some serious style, as well as fun and comfort into your garden, so take a look and think about how you want to enjoy your space this year!
Natural stone never ceases to look amazing in a garden as it literally belongs there.
Mix up your stone varieties to create an organic, textural look and perhaps consider building a stonework grill as the perfect finishing touch?
Unless you plan to simply lay on your lawn every day in summer, you're going to need some garden seating and we don't know if many things are more fun than a traditional swing chair.
This ornate black metal design looks stunning and we can see it working in any garden.
Don't think that your garden has to be a warm weather space only because with a simple fire, you can add some serious heat and enjoy it all year round.
Whether you go for a grill, a plinth fire or even a low-level fire pit, the impact will be fantastic.
A gorgeous terrace can definitely finish a garden to perfection, but choosing the right materials is key.
Can you commit to regular decking staining and cleaning? Would a stone slab patio be more appropriate for the age of your home? Perhaps a simple concrete pad would be better?
Whatever you choose, be sure that you can maintain it.
It's surprising how many of us are turning our back on including some garden storage. There was a time when everyone would have a shed, but now the items that used to live out there are creeping into the home.
Stop this by having a modern shed and keep gardening tools, bikes and anything else you don't want in the house out there.
For a garden that delights and impresses all year round, you need to step out of your comfort zone and embrace colour.
Start out gently with evergreens and gradually add in some vibrant blooms that will totally transform your outdoor space.
If yours is a family home, your garden should definitely reflect that. There's nothing better for kids than a healthy dose of fresh air, so encourage them to use the garden for playtime by adding some playground objects.
Modern toy designs almost look like artistic sculptures so they won't detract from your other pretty selections.
Can there be anything better than including a refreshing shower in your garden?
When we have our three or four days of sweltering summer heat this year, wouldn't it be great to have a quick spritz off to cool down? You could even install a rainwater shower to be a little more eco-friendly!
Simple solutions are often the best so, if you want to pep up your garden space a little, don't over-complicate matters.
Fairy lights in Kilner jars, waterproof cushions and even some wind chimes are all easy ways to add in a little party atmosphere and fun without breaking the bank.
Garden ponds are surprisingly easy to create and they have a fantastic impact on an outdoor space. Even if you decide you don't want to add in any fish, you'll soon find that wildlife takes up residence anyway!
Relaxing and beautiful, a pond is a lovely feature to plan and build all by yourself.
For more garden ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Water fountain ideas for modern gardens.