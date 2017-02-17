Practical bathroom design tips

Why spend a lot of time making your home truly stunning if you're just going to ignore the bathroom design? Yes, it might be a practical space, but that doesn't mean it can't be captivating and gorgeous as well.

We've taken a look at how top bathroom designers inject serious style and eye-catching features into their clients' rooms and think we've picked up on a few easy to copy techniques, which we're going to share with you right now.

If your bathroom is less fab and more drab, prepare to change all of that by reading these fantastic ideas!