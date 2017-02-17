Kitchen wall decoration ideas

You could be forgiven for assuming most kitchens seem to opt for the standard white walls look, but if that doesn't excite your design ideals, we have some amazing ideas to show you.
Kitchen planners are keen to push the limits of colour and pattern use in modern spaces and these amazing projects prove that if you can dream it, you should at least try it, as the results can be wonderful.
Take a look and see which of these styles most appeals to you!
If you have exposed brick walls in your kitchen, it would be a travesty to cover them up with boring plaster and standard paint colours.
Rich, cool and a little industrial, exposed bricks add valuable texture and tonal diversity into even the most modern of kitchens.
Polished concrete walls are a really popular trend right now and make for a fantastically pared back and utilitarian kitchen.
Natural textures and colour inflections will add some subtle variation and even a gleaming white set of cupboards will look interesting and different next to the concrete.
When you want to capture a certain aesthetic, but you don't have the budget or inclination to undertake a huge project, you might be surprised to learn that there's probably a statement wallpaper ready to give you the same look.
This cobbled stone effect paper is absolutely amazing and will have cost so little when compared to hiring a craftsman to create a stone wall!
Wood cladding is a fantastic way to give your kitchen a warm and natural Scandinavian look.
The texture of wood makes it a fabulously tactile and enticing wall covering and it's so timeless! A wood-clad kitchen will look great for years to come.
We know part of this wall is white but, by contrasting that with an incredibly striking and funky design, it looks so much more exciting and cool.
Bright colours and sweeping shapes have added life to this kitchen space, leading to other fantastically colourful additions!
If you love the idea of having a kitchen design that's constantly evolving, blackboard walls are definitely a good option.
The black paint might look a little gothic, but as soon as your family starts decorating it with notes and pictures, it'll lighten right up and look brilliant!
If you like the simplicity of paint but you don't want to choose a boring colour, embrace the bolder end of the spectrum.
We can't help but think food-related colours are really appropriate, so aubergine purple (as seen here), kale green or lemon yellow would all be great choices.
If you're tempted by a zingy colour for your kitchen, look out for fabulous extra accessories that will make the most of it.
Here, we love that the light shades match the wall, emphasising the fact that white kitchen walls were a definite no-no!
For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How can I better organise my kitchen?