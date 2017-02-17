The most effective home improvements for £400 or less

Making impactful home improvements without breaking the bank might sound like an exercise in futility, but we've found some top home upgrades that will cost you £400 or less to complete.
These are the tips and tricks interior designers don't want to tell you for free, but we're going to because with a few pounds, a spare weekend and a little graft, your home could be ten times as fabulous and efficient as it is now.
If you're curious to see what will make a big difference to your home, come with us as we spill the beans!
Significantly improving the way your home looks from the outside can be a simple task, but you need to be prepared to put some work in.
Weed the front garden, give the paving slabs a pressure wash and, if you're feeling really committed, you might want to splash out on some paint to give the façade a freshen up.
If your front door has seen better days, you really should tackle it in order to make it more impressive. It's great if simple repairs and a repaint will bring it back to life, especially as it won't cost you much.
However, if it's beyond saving, head to your local DIY store and pick up a new one. Hanging it yourself will save you a lot of money, perhaps even enough to splurge on some plants and a fancy doormat!
We all hang pictures, change our minds and find ourselves left with whopping great holes in our walls.
While you can hang new items to hide them, wouldn't you rather just know the walls have been fixed? It's only a box of filler powder and a little tester pot of paint and you'll have pristine walls again.
Old-fashioned lighting can really date a home, so if you have £400 to spare, can we suggest you invest in some fabulous modern designer light fixtures?
While you're at it, swap out all your bulbs for energy-efficient LEDs and you'll enjoy some serious savings on your utility bills.
If your bathroom is the source of your discontent, did you know that a brand new toilet might be the answer you've been looking for?
DIY chains are able to compete with online retailers in terms of price so you'll definitely be able to find something contemporary and sleek to install. Just don't ruin it with a tacky floor mat!
This might not physically improve the look of your home but the increased efficiency certainly won't go amiss.
Have all your appliances serviced and you shouldn't need to replace them for years. Plus, they'll run more effectively thus costing you less.
While we're talking about energy consumption, a great way to give your home a boost is to invest in a smart meter.
If you can see how much energy you're using on a daily basis, you'll be able to cut back and make everyone in the household use utilities more responsibly.
