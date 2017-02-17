The most effective home improvements for £400 or less

Making impactful home improvements without breaking the bank might sound like an exercise in futility, but we've found some top home upgrades that will cost you £400 or less to complete.

These are the tips and tricks interior designers don't want to tell you for free, but we're going to because with a few pounds, a spare weekend and a little graft, your home could be ten times as fabulous and efficient as it is now.

If you're curious to see what will make a big difference to your home, come with us as we spill the beans!