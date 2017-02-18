Your browser is out-of-date.

Choosing the best colour for your walls

Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa
Do you ever look at completed interior design projects and find yourself thinking they look incredible, but you'd never be able to manage anything as impressive? Stop that right now, because all you need is a little imagination and practice! We're going to prove that to you today by showing you one blank CGI room in a variety of different ways (with and without furniture) to show you just how impactful certain choices can be.

We think you'll quickly realise that with some rudimentary software, you'd be able to tap into your inner interior designer and come up with amazing room schemes. In fact, you'd probably be able to manage the same result with a sheet of paper and some pencils, but this is the modern age so let's try to embrace all the incredible available technology!

If you have a home to redecorate but don't fancy taking chances it might not look right, let us show you how you can virtually stage your interior design schemes. In this case, we're using a living room as the blank canvas and we know that you'll be shocked at what a difference certain colours, wall finishes and even flooring choices have. 

We're confident you're going to enjoy mocking up your home once you've seen these pictures, so let's get started!

1. Heritage chic

Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

With wood panelling at the bottom and plain dove grey at the top.

2. Aged beauty

Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

With black accent wood and a statement patina wall.

3. Gorgeous in green

Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

With a vibrantly patterned floor.

4. With added décor

Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

The green design looks amazing when supported with eclectic home furnishings!

5. Simple and chic

Wohnwelt Modern, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

With an open, industrial feel.

6. All-white walls and a polished concrete floor

Wohnwelt Modern, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

Lend themselves well to an artistic décor style.

7. Rustic touches

Wohnwelt Country, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

Such as a stone wall and rich wood flooring look so warm.

8. Rustic vibes

Wohnwelt Country, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

Are easily modernised with all-white furniture.

9. Pastel tones and floral motifs

Wohnwelt Country, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

Make this space embrace a country style. The roof beams are perfect too!

10. Chic laminate flooring

Wohnwelt Country, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

Balances modernity with tradition in this example.

11. Monochromatic and dramatic

Wohnwelt Classic, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

This striped design is not for the fainthearted, but looks amazing.

12. White panelled walls and dark wooden parquet flooring

Wohnwelt Classic, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

Have a traditional, heritage charm.

13. Soft neutrals

Wohnwelt Classic, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

Make the room feel spacious and welcoming.

14. Timeless furniture

Wohnwelt Classic, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

This really is the only way to decorate a heritage-style space.

15. Statement feature wall

Wohnwelt Exotic, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

Every day can be a holiday with this wall. We might hang a real hammock!

16. Painting the ceiling a bold colour

Wohnwelt Exotic, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

Is so on-trend for this year! The green and yellow are tropically teriffic together.

17. Custom wall decals

Wohnwelt Exotic, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

Mean you could change this space every day, if you wanted to.

18. Organic feeling

Wohnwelt Exotic, makasa
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

The brown furniture and vivid accent colours seen here are incredible!

For more cool design ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: How to build a house for under £50k (ideas and plans).

Rustic home with a thatched roof
Which of these styles did you love the most?

