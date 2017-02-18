Choosing the best colour for your walls

Do you ever look at completed interior design projects and find yourself thinking they look incredible, but you'd never be able to manage anything as impressive? Stop that right now, because all you need is a little imagination and practice! We're going to prove that to you today by showing you one blank CGI room in a variety of different ways (with and without furniture) to show you just how impactful certain choices can be.

We think you'll quickly realise that with some rudimentary software, you'd be able to tap into your inner interior designer and come up with amazing room schemes. In fact, you'd probably be able to manage the same result with a sheet of paper and some pencils, but this is the modern age so let's try to embrace all the incredible available technology!

If you have a home to redecorate but don't fancy taking chances it might not look right, let us show you how you can virtually stage your interior design schemes. In this case, we're using a living room as the blank canvas and we know that you'll be shocked at what a difference certain colours, wall finishes and even flooring choices have.

We're confident you're going to enjoy mocking up your home once you've seen these pictures, so let's get started!