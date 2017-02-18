Choosing the best colour for your walls

Do you ever look at completed interior design projects and find yourself thinking they look incredible, but you'd never be able to manage anything as impressive? Stop that right now, because all you need is a little imagination and practice! We're going to prove that to you today by showing you one blank CGI room in a variety of different ways (with and without furniture) to show you just how impactful certain choices can be.
We think you'll quickly realise that with some rudimentary software, you'd be able to tap into your inner interior designer and come up with amazing room schemes. In fact, you'd probably be able to manage the same result with a sheet of paper and some pencils, but this is the modern age so let's try to embrace all the incredible available technology!
If you have a home to redecorate but don't fancy taking chances it might not look right, let us show you how you can virtually stage your interior design schemes. In this case, we're using a living room as the blank canvas and we know that you'll be shocked at what a difference certain colours, wall finishes and even flooring choices have.
We're confident you're going to enjoy mocking up your home once you've seen these pictures, so let's get started!
The green design looks amazing when supported with eclectic home furnishings!
Lend themselves well to an artistic décor style.
Make this space embrace a country style. The roof beams are perfect too!
This striped design is not for the fainthearted, but looks amazing.
Have a traditional, heritage charm.
This really is the only way to decorate a heritage-style space.
Every day can be a holiday with this wall. We might hang a real hammock!
Is so on-trend for this year! The green and yellow are tropically teriffic together.
The brown furniture and vivid accent colours seen here are incredible!
For more cool design ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: How to build a house for under £50k (ideas and plans).