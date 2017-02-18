Combined kitchen/diner space ideas

Combination spaces are a fantastic way to open up a wealth of practicality and style in your home, and we don't know if there are many things nicer than a kitchen/dining room that works seamlessly to offer effective cooking space and a seamless transition to the dinner table.

Interior designers know that these combination rooms are a valuable addition to family homes the world over (particularly smaller properties), so they've sought to inject huge amounts of style in order to prevent them from feeling dated or ineffective. The results really speak for themselves as homely, contemporary kitchen/diners are springing up everywhere and we're falling in love! So much so, that we've brought a whopping 28 together today to show you!

Pictures can say so much more than words ever can so, without further ado, we're going to bring you all the amazing kitchen/diners we've found and stop talking. Why not see which styles would look best in your home design and think about changing up your interior scheme?

You won't regret it!