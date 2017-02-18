Combined kitchen/diner space ideas

Your browser is out-of-date.

Combination spaces are a fantastic way to open up a wealth of practicality and style in your home, and we don't know if there are many things nicer than a kitchen/dining room that works seamlessly to offer effective cooking space and a seamless transition to the dinner table.

Interior designers know that these combination rooms are a valuable addition to family homes the world over (particularly smaller properties), so they've sought to inject huge amounts of style in order to prevent them from feeling dated or ineffective. The results really speak for themselves as homely, contemporary kitchen/diners are springing up everywhere and we're falling in love! So much so, that we've brought a whopping 28 together today to show you!

Pictures can say so much more than words ever can so, without further ado, we're going to bring you all the amazing kitchen/diners we've found and stop talking. Why not see which styles would look best in your home design and think about changing up your interior scheme? 

You won't regret it!

VEGEZIO, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

homify Minimalist dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

BALDUINA#2, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern kitchen
architetto roberta castelli

architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

Villa GD, DFG Architetti Associati DFG Architetti Associati Modern kitchen
DFG Architetti Associati

DFG Architetti Associati
DFG Architetti Associati
DFG Architetti Associati

homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Progetti, luigi bello architetto luigi bello architetto Modern dining room
luigi bello architetto

Progetti

luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

CST | White box apartment, PLUS ULTRA studio PLUS ULTRA studio Minimalist dining room
PLUS ULTRA studio

PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Mediterranean style dining room
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

loft, marco bonucci fotografo marco bonucci fotografo Industrial style dining room
marco bonucci fotografo

marco bonucci fotografo
marco bonucci fotografo
marco bonucci fotografo

Ristrutturazione Appartamento, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern dining room
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Casa "Ale" tra luce e granito, MAMESTUDIO MAMESTUDIO Eclectic style dining room
MAMESTUDIO

MAMESTUDIO
MAMESTUDIO
MAMESTUDIO

Colleverde_minimal design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern dining room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

AGRITOURISM, raro raro Modern dining room
raro

AGRITOURISM

raro
raro
raro

Progetti, studio di architettura Sara Fraccaroli studio di architettura Sara Fraccaroli Modern dining room
studio di architettura Sara Fraccaroli

Progetti

studio di architettura Sara Fraccaroli
studio di architettura Sara Fraccaroli
studio di architettura Sara Fraccaroli

Ristrutturazione appartamento Milano, DemianStagingDesign DemianStagingDesign Modern dining room
DemianStagingDesign

DemianStagingDesign
DemianStagingDesign
DemianStagingDesign

Ristrutturazione appartamento Torino, San Maurizio Canavese, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern dining room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

APPARTAMENTO APPIA NUOVA, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Modern dining room Wood Beige
ArchEnjoy Studio

ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio

BASILICA, Studio Fabio Fantolino Studio Fabio Fantolino Modern dining room
Studio Fabio Fantolino

Studio Fabio Fantolino
Studio Fabio Fantolino
Studio Fabio Fantolino

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist dining room Wood Wood effect
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

APPARTAMENTO ARMADIO IN ROVERE MASSELLO, SOLUZIONE BAGNO RESINA E PINO, Laquercia21 Laquercia21 Minimalist dining room
Laquercia21

Laquercia21
Laquercia21
Laquercia21

PASSIVE HOUSE, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern dining room
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Appartamento a Verona, Pierangelo Laterza Pierangelo Laterza Minimalist living room
Pierangelo Laterza

Pierangelo Laterza
Pierangelo Laterza
Pierangelo Laterza

Rinnovo Arredo, Studio HAUS Studio HAUS Modern dining room
Studio HAUS

Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS

Progetto arredamento di interni mini appartamento, Arch. Giorgia Congiu Arch. Giorgia Congiu Modern dining room White
Arch. Giorgia Congiu

Arch. Giorgia Congiu
Arch. Giorgia Congiu
Arch. Giorgia Congiu

Attico , Dario Cipelletti Architect Dario Cipelletti Architect Minimalist dining room
Dario Cipelletti Architect

Dario Cipelletti Architect
Dario Cipelletti Architect
Dario Cipelletti Architect

Realizzazioni, FALEGNAMERIA VALSECCHI FALEGNAMERIA VALSECCHI Modern dining room
FALEGNAMERIA VALSECCHI

Realizzazioni

FALEGNAMERIA VALSECCHI
FALEGNAMERIA VALSECCHI
FALEGNAMERIA VALSECCHI

Trilocale in De Angeli, Atelier delle Verdure Atelier delle Verdure Eclectic style dining room Green
Atelier delle Verdure

Atelier delle Verdure
Atelier delle Verdure
Atelier delle Verdure

For even more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How can I better organise my kitchen?

Everything you need to do before a home renovation
