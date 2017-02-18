10 ideas to divide rooms with feature walls

If you're keen to think up some slightly more imaginative, interior designer-inspired ways to divide your home, you simply have to consider statement walls.
We're not talking about standard floor-to-ceiling, plaster-finished versions. Rather, textural, unusually-shaped and strikingly colourful room divides that offer eye-catching style as well as practicality. If you're not quite sure what we mean, we're going to show you 10 amazing examples right now.
We think you'll seriously reconsider standard walls once you've seen these super feature installations, so let's take a look!
As you can see here, you don't even need a full-height wall to divide a room and add in serious style. This half-height design looks great, feels far more sociable and the natural stone finish is fantastic!
What a great little dividing wall.
Finished in red brick, featuring handy storage and even providing a spot for the television to be mounted, this feature wall has certainly made itself useful while looking gorgeous.
Rustic homes make such great use of natural brick walls, but we think this one is a step above the rest, thanks to the simple yet effective lighting.
What a clever way to create artistic flair in an otherwise plain hallway.
We don't think we'll ever get bored of slate as it's always so dramatic. Here, it looks contemporary, cool and striking and works so well with the wider monochrome features.
A perfect addition!
It's unlikely that we all have the atrium-esque proportions necessary for a chimney like this in our living room, but for those that do, you have to consider something like this.
Practical, stylish and a definite statement, this is a perfect way to divide a room while losing no style points.
Cut-out walls are a fantastic way to add a little structure in modern homes without the need for solid, enclosing walls.
Here, panels of polished concrete create valuable division from the hallway without shutting the room off entirely. Don't you just want to touch those smooth panels?
Hello, funky use of colour!
The short dividing wall you can see in the background here is an absolute triumph, thanks to the use of zingy yellow. What a way to introduce an accent shade.
The unfinished look of these walls is driving us wild—it's almost as though a new home has been built around a ruin!
A great way to add some strong textural contrast to the warm wood framework, the chunky natural stone is so eye-catching and rugged.
Why have dividing walls that do nothing for you when you can install creatively curated styles that can act as a bookcase? Or an art display? Or even a valuable boundary marker?
Add some lighting to really up the style stakes!
Cost-effective but no less stylish than the other suggestions, a simple blockwork wall with a coat of paint will give you all the division, designer-chic and eye-catching style your home needs.
The imperfect, textural finish looks wonderful and will save you a lot of finishing time too!
For more interior dividing inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 unique ways to divide your rooms (without building walls).