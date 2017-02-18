Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 ideas to divide rooms with feature walls

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Country style walls & floors Chipboard Beige
Loading admin actions …

If you're keen to think up some slightly more imaginative, interior designer-inspired ways to divide your home, you simply have to consider statement walls.

We're not talking about standard floor-to-ceiling, plaster-finished versions. Rather, textural, unusually-shaped and strikingly colourful room divides that offer eye-catching style as well as practicality. If you're not quite sure what we mean, we're going to show you 10 amazing examples right now. 

We think you'll seriously reconsider standard walls once you've seen these super feature installations, so let's take a look!

project, Gargee Kashyap homify Gargee Kashyap homify Walls & flooringWallpaper
Gargee Kashyap homify

Gargee Kashyap homify
Gargee Kashyap homify
Gargee Kashyap homify

1. Half-height, full style

homify Country style walls & floors Chipboard Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

As you can see here, you don't even need a full-height wall to divide a room and add in serious style. This half-height design looks great, feels far more sociable and the natural stone finish is fantastic!

2. Small but mighty

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a great little dividing wall. 

Finished in red brick, featuring handy storage and even providing a spot for the television to be mounted, this feature wall has certainly made itself useful while looking gorgeous.

3. Beautifully-lit brick

Vistas del Sol, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern walls & floors
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

Rustic homes make such great use of natural brick walls, but we think this one is a step above the rest, thanks to the simple yet effective lighting. 

What a clever way to create artistic flair in an otherwise plain hallway.

4. Stunning in slate

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

We don't think we'll ever get bored of slate as it's always so dramatic. Here, it looks contemporary, cool and striking and works so well with the wider monochrome features. 

A perfect addition!

5. A chimney like no other

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's unlikely that we all have the atrium-esque proportions necessary for a chimney like this in our living room, but for those that do, you have to consider something like this.

Practical, stylish and a definite statement, this is a perfect way to divide a room while losing no style points.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Simple concrete

House V Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern living room
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

House V

Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

Cut-out walls are a fantastic way to add a little structure in modern homes without the need for solid, enclosing walls. 

Here, panels of polished concrete create valuable division from the hallway without shutting the room off entirely. Don't you just want to touch those smooth panels? 

7. Use colour creatively

casa Limonero, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Hello, funky use of colour! 

The short dividing wall you can see in the background here is an absolute triumph, thanks to the use of zingy yellow. What a way to introduce an accent shade.

8. Rustic and spectacular

A HOUSE FOR . . ., mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica Rustic style living room
mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica

mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica
mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica
mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica

The unfinished look of these walls is driving us wild—it's almost as though a new home has been built around a ruin! 

A great way to add some strong textural contrast to the warm wood framework, the chunky natural stone is so eye-catching and rugged.

9. Add extra function

[Casa SD], Wowa Wowa Modern living room
Wowa

Wowa
Wowa
Wowa

Why have dividing walls that do nothing for you when you can install creatively curated styles that can act as a bookcase? Or an art display? Or even a valuable boundary marker? 

Add some lighting to really up the style stakes!

10. Simple but impactful

House Sauces ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Living room
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

House Sauces

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

Cost-effective but no less stylish than the other suggestions, a simple blockwork wall with a coat of paint will give you all the division, designer-chic and eye-catching style your home needs. 

The imperfect, textural finish looks wonderful and will save you a lot of finishing time too!

For more interior dividing inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 unique ways to divide your rooms (without building walls).

​The Northolt home loft conversion
Which of these styles would work in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks