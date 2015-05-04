The Old Vicarage, Lancashire

On arrival, we're faced with a rather grand-looking exterior complete with steps up to a covered porch, encircled with Grecian-style pillars which indicate both historical and cultural significance. We know already that this building was originally a residence for a Vicar, and it's no surprise that the building's façade reflects the importance placed on this profession throughout history.

Charming, symmetrically arranged windows suggest this Vicarage dates back to the Georgian period, though it's also possible that the façade has seen renovation and restoration work like the extensive grounds, which we will take a wander through next…