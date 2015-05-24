How can a small apartment be decorated and designed to appear larger? You need smart ideas, good planning, and a little creativity. When you live in a cramped or compact space, a common gripe is that there simply isn’t enough room for comfortable and functional living. This needn’t be the case. With proper planning, and a dash of ‘outside-the-box’ thinking, you can create a space that is both attractive, and alluring. From clever storage solutions to hidden kitchens, there are plenty of ways we can transform our minute homes into efficient and enjoyable spaces.

If you would like a little inspiration, check out today’s ideabook, which is brimming with 7 stylish spaces that have utilised their compact space resourcefully and sophisticatedly.