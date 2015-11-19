Reasonably Priced Home Conversion

Taking a look at exciting innovations that allow previously wasted space to be opened up is never something we shy away from. So, when we came across a clever ground floor conversion with a concealed bathroom, we knew we had to share it.

With a brief in place to remodel and open up the ground floor of an existing house, the design team put their thinking caps on and created a space that is as functional as it is beautiful, then filled it with clever, space-saving tricks. Moving the kitchen to the front of the house allowed more light to pour in and, having used a beautiful material palette, everywhere not only feels a little more organic, but effortlessly calming as well.

Let's take a look around and see if any of the inclusions inspire you and your next project!