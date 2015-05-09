6 tips when buying a house

Buying a new home can be an extremely challenging, demanding and daunting task—without proper planning and organisation, and with so many different things to consider, you can very easily feel overwhelmed and overcome. Let’s face it, buying a house is most likely going to be the biggest purchase of your life. Structural integrity of the property, resale value, location, and neighbours are just a handful of particulars you have to scrutinize when purchasing a new residence. With so much to think about, it pays to invest your time in the appropriate groundwork and efficient preparation.

Luckily homify is here to help—take a look at the following handy hints below, and ensure you invest your time in clever preparation, thorough research, and guarantee your home purchase is smooth and trouble-free.