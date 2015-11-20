The Double-Decker Des Res

Have you ever wondered what it might be like to live on a double-decker bus? Perhaps you watched Summer Holiday as a child and always liked the idea of kitting out a bus with furniture and amenities? Well, wonder what it would be like no more as The Trafalgar Square is a high-end, ultra luxurious guest bedroom, all located in a London bus!
The bus itself is a 1960s double-decker that fulfilled a working duty until being taken off the road and, in honour of her fine service, she has been given the attention that she truly deserves! The conversion has been completed with incredible attention to detail and only the finest materials available, while those lucky enough to be selected to work on the project were vetted in accordance with their artisan craftsman credentials.
The bottom deck has been transformed into a luxury bathroom, complete with roll top bath and television, while the upper deck has become a snug living and sleeping haven with not only a queen sized bed but also a breakfast nook and great swathes of velvet at every turn.
As unusual as it is perfectly finished, The Trafalgar Square is one inspirational project that you need to see, so let's take a closer look!
From this view, you could easily mistake this as a fully functioning London bus, just parked up and waiting for passengers, so already, we can see that an enormous amount of effort has gone into not only the transformation, but also the staging and placement too.
The team at Peter Silk clearly had a vision of what could be accomplished and didn't stop until they had realised it, complete with a beautiful garden setting and traditional lamp post lighting; all of which has contributed to an already special project becoming out of this world amazing!
Wow! Next stop: Blissful sleep! There is no doubt that this scheme just shouldn't work and on paper, it would look a little 'out there', but in person, wall to wall and floor to ceiling velvet is just working!
Creating a luxurious retreat, the plush fabric is essentially turning a decommissioned bus into a 5-star retreat geared towards one thing and one thing only; relaxation. The large bed has been positioned perfectly to not take up any more precious space than it needs to, while the long sofa offers daytime lounging potential. The perfect location for a romantic night away, we don't know if we would ever leave!
When we told you that the lower deck had been converted into a luxury bathroom, be honest; you didn't think it would look even half as spectacular as this, did you?
This scheme wouldn't look even remotely out of place in a heritage property, with the roll top bath, dramatic wall colour and polished hardware all giving the space a luxurious feel and an opulent vibe. Just imagine running yourself a steaming hot bath and relaxing in this amazing room, while popping on the television and just letting your cares ebb away. What a treat!
When a fantastic project seeks to make itself even better through the addition of little nuances that other design teams may not have thought of, that's when you know that you've stumbled onto something really special. When we saw this beautiful little secluded breakfast nook, we knew we had found something far too good not to share!
Making great use of the former seat styling and brass safety rails, this tucked away dining area, found on the top floor, offers guests the chance to enjoy a romantic meal for two, without fear of spilling anything on the wonderful velvet sofa or bed. This space could have been totally neglected, but instead, offers even more functionality and luxury! It's like the design team thought of everything, then wrapped it all up in plush fabric and a big bow!
It comes as no surprise to us that any guest suite as unusual as this one, that actively seeks out opportunities to inject luxury materials and high-end finishes, would make great use of contrasting textures and textiles, but we love how it has been achieved!
While the upper deck has been ensconced in velvet and all things plush, the lower deck has been given a more dramatic and even masculine feel, with dark walls and sleek crocodile effect upholstery really transforming the space. We love the inclusion of this bench seat made for two in the bathroom quarters and think that it really helps to accentuate the sheer romance and splendour of the upstairs!
While it would have been all too simple to casually forget the true heritage of the bus itself, the design team were keen to include nods to its former life, in the form of tasteful art installations. These lovely transport department maps not only tie the new functionality of the bus to its old purpose, but seamlessly add to the more serious lower deck. While transformations are a lot of fun, especially those as imaginative as this one, we always like to see a quiet and reverend respect for the history and heritage of restored locations.
