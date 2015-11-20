The Double-Decker Des Res

Have you ever wondered what it might be like to live on a double-decker bus? Perhaps you watched Summer Holiday as a child and always liked the idea of kitting out a bus with furniture and amenities? Well, wonder what it would be like no more as The Trafalgar Square is a high-end, ultra luxurious guest bedroom, all located in a London bus!

The bus itself is a 1960s double-decker that fulfilled a working duty until being taken off the road and, in honour of her fine service, she has been given the attention that she truly deserves! The conversion has been completed with incredible attention to detail and only the finest materials available, while those lucky enough to be selected to work on the project were vetted in accordance with their artisan craftsman credentials.

The bottom deck has been transformed into a luxury bathroom, complete with roll top bath and television, while the upper deck has become a snug living and sleeping haven with not only a queen sized bed but also a breakfast nook and great swathes of velvet at every turn.

As unusual as it is perfectly finished, The Trafalgar Square is one inspirational project that you need to see, so let's take a closer look!