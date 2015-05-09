7 ways to decorate your home when renting

When you rent a property there are often limits to what you can and cannot change. This can prove a nightmare when decorating your domestic space, but with a little creativity you can turn your rental house into a home. The high cost of deposits and property prices are steadily increasing, and while they show no sign of plummeting, salaries and wages remain steadfast—because of this more and more individuals are stuck in rented dwellings where they often have very little control over the interior aesthetic and décor. Some landlords can be particularly stringent about what can and cannot be changed, while others may not care. If you are able to paint your walls, hang pictures and landscape your garden, it can be a great idea to do so, as your time spent there will be more enjoyable. But what do you do if you aren’t allowed to decorate the most common parts of your home?
Let homify show you the way with some handy hints to transform your rental property into a comfortable and rewarding space. Take a peek at the wonderful examples below, and start painlessly renovating your rental home today.
You may not be able to change the colour of the walls, but you can most certainly implement a few pieces of stylish furniture. This rug and couch combination is an excellent example of how statement furniture can be paired with luxurious (and impermanent) floor coverings. Choose a chair that is well-upholstered, well-constructed, and stylish, and you will be sure to drastically change the atmosphere of your home. Furthermore, if your rental has unsightly or drab carpet, purchase a rug and cover up the bulk of your room’s floors.
Linen and cushions are one of those fabulously sumptuous ways to ensure your home is stylish as well as comfortable. If your home is a little drab or dreary it’s time to hit the shops and purchase yourself some new bed linen. Not only will you massively improve your quality of sleep, but you can instil a little colour and mood into your abode. Go overboard with throw cushions as you can basically never have too many. Use them in the lounge room, bedroom, study, and even outside, for a home that is bright, bubbly and exciting.
When you live in a rental property, one of the most important things is decorating and knowing you can take your décor with you when you leave. Accessories such as these floor cushions and stools are the perfect way to inject a little life into your space, ensure it is useable, but also know that you can bring them to your next potential home.
One of the hardest things about living in a rental property is not being able to nail any art into the walls. Depending on your landlord, affixing items to the wall is often a big no-no., and this can mean your prized prints are often left gathering dust in a store room. Think creatively and place them around your home in places such as the mantelpiece, side tables, or hall consoles.
Tableware and table linen are two items that make a huge difference to the overall quality atmosphere of your home. Choose timeless pieces that can be mixed, matched and updated easily.
Rental properties frequently come with fairly unattractive and unappealing light fittings, and often you are unable to rewire your place to suit your décor or design. You can however change the light globes. These days there are countless options for stylish bulbs, and this example is a perfect illustration of interesting and exciting fluorescent fittings.
Indoor plants are a sure fire way to create a little life within your domestic space. Rental properties can be dull and often in need of an update, to boost the atmosphere within your space, consider implementing some greenery and watch the space transform. In addition to plants, clocks and other objet d’art for the home can bring added interest and detract from any unappealing architectural elements.