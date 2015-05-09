7 ways to decorate your home when renting

When you rent a property there are often limits to what you can and cannot change. This can prove a nightmare when decorating your domestic space, but with a little creativity you can turn your rental house into a home. The high cost of deposits and property prices are steadily increasing, and while they show no sign of plummeting, salaries and wages remain steadfast—because of this more and more individuals are stuck in rented dwellings where they often have very little control over the interior aesthetic and décor. Some landlords can be particularly stringent about what can and cannot be changed, while others may not care. If you are able to paint your walls, hang pictures and landscape your garden, it can be a great idea to do so, as your time spent there will be more enjoyable. But what do you do if you aren’t allowed to decorate the most common parts of your home?

Let homify show you the way with some handy hints to transform your rental property into a comfortable and rewarding space. Take a peek at the wonderful examples below, and start painlessly renovating your rental home today.