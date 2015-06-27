5 gorgeous geometric designs for your home

When we think of geometry, we often are taken back to our school days, toiling away over mathematics homework that not only seemed completely irrelevant to our young lives, but simply wasn’t much fun. These days geometry is back, and not in the classroom, but in the home. Interior design and architecture incorporates geometry in many different ways, through sleek patterns, to contemporary construction. Geometrics aren’t simply prints and patterns, but can be seen in nature as well. Natural geometry surrounds us, and by taking these design cues from our environment, we can create furniture, homes, and accessories that embrace this brilliant aesthetic.
But how can you infuse a little linear style into your abode? This week on homify we are taking a look at this enduring trend, and how it has a stylish place within our contemporary lives. From a simple throw cushion, to a new-age kitchen, there are plenty of ways to evoke flair and sophistication with a little geometry. Check out the following examples below, and add a little geometric flair to your dwelling.
This bathroom is truly stunning, and a wonderful first example of how to include geometric patterns and motifs into your domestic spaces. Oozing style, individuality, originality and innovation, this wash space evokes a sense of intrigue, and thanks to its geometric floor tiles, a whimsical perkiness. Exuding charm and sophistication, this bathroom by Drummonds is a brilliant example of geometry that is used to evoke playfulness, and inject a little colour into the space. Think vintage bathtub, contemporary twin vanities, heritage architecture, and of course, a colourful, cheerful geometric floor design.
For something a little different, this console table from Lace Furniture is a gorgeous example of the beauty of geometry. With repetitious triangles, this ultra-slim table would look perfect in a light and bright hallway or corridor. The magic of this table is its ability to take a rather ordinary shape, the triangle, and weave it together to form a pattern that is beautiful, striking, and eye-catching.
Geometry, geometry everywhere—if you simply cannot get enough of the geometric motif, consider implementing it into many different aspects of your home décor and decoration. Embracing the mantra of ‘more is more’ this bedroom encompasses several different items that utilise this geometric design. Firstly a wall mural acts as an eye catching feature wall, and matches against the upholstered bed. The honeycomb rug is another geometric element, which surprisingly works very well against the chevron parquet floor. To top off this extravagant bedroom, the statement light fitting dangles above and works wonderfully with all of the other similar, yet completely different, motifs and patterns.
Now we take a look at a more subtle way to introduce a little geometry into our homes. This wonderful example presents a kitchen that looks suburb, and acts in an extremely stylish fashion. The linear nature of this interior is a brilliant illustration of how geometric linear patterns can be recessive, yet offer the space an individuality, and style. To contrast the sleek lines of this kitchen space, an antique chandelier punctuates the breakfast bar space, and introduces a stylishly eclectic ambience.
If you are simply looking for a stylish way to inject a little interest and trend into your domestic space, then look no further than some well-chosen accessories and home accoutrements. This example is a brilliant demonstration of a pair of throw cushions and matching rug which have the ability to infuse any space with panache, flair and energy. The bold yet dusky colours and tones in the geometric pattern give a sense of subdued vivacity, and considerate design nous, while they are effortlessly matched with contemporary art, and vintage furniture.