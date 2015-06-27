5 gorgeous geometric designs for your home

When we think of geometry, we often are taken back to our school days, toiling away over mathematics homework that not only seemed completely irrelevant to our young lives, but simply wasn’t much fun. These days geometry is back, and not in the classroom, but in the home. Interior design and architecture incorporates geometry in many different ways, through sleek patterns, to contemporary construction. Geometrics aren’t simply prints and patterns, but can be seen in nature as well. Natural geometry surrounds us, and by taking these design cues from our environment, we can create furniture, homes, and accessories that embrace this brilliant aesthetic.

But how can you infuse a little linear style into your abode? This week on homify we are taking a look at this enduring trend, and how it has a stylish place within our contemporary lives. From a simple throw cushion, to a new-age kitchen, there are plenty of ways to evoke flair and sophistication with a little geometry. Check out the following examples below, and add a little geometric flair to your dwelling.