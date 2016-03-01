Garden privacy options for lovely outdoor space

Your garden is the perfect finishing touch to the stunning dream home that you have created so don't be tempted to leave this final aspect to chance, or more appropriately, to nature! Even if you don't have a green thumb, you can still enjoy a lovely outdoor space that is tailored to your needs, as long as you have also given your privacy some consideration.
Your garden border can be the difference between a gorgeous outdoor area that you feel safe and enclosed in, or an outdoor space that leaves you feeling exposed and uncomfortable. Regardless of what style of garden you have opted for, or the age of your home, there will be a perfect garden border option for you, so take a look at some of our favourites and see if any might work with your design ethos and needs.
A classic garden border, wood fencing can be as sleek and modern or traditional as you fancy, it all just depends on the style of garden that you have!
We are in love with this beautiful and crisply modern design, from Deck Linéa and think that using the same style of fencing and decking is absolutely inspired. Not only does the space feel totally private and enclosed, it feels warm and inviting, rather than overbearing or too dark. In fact, we think it is just one water feature away from being wonderfully Zen!
Lush greenery adds aesthetic charm and a real sense of authority to any outdoor space and if we had a large amount of ground to cover with our garden border, we would definitely give box hedging serious thought!
A good value, gorgeous and natural way to secure your property, we think hedging is an ideal option for any larger gardens, though small ones could look just as stunning too! For something nice and seasonal, you could also consider including holly bushes in the planting, that way, come the winter months, you will have a flurry of gorgeous red berries to admire!
You might think that chain link fencing is a bit too industrial to make for a beautiful garden border but you'd be wrong, as with a little imagination and some creative decoration, it can be absolutely lovely!
If you are fortunate enough to have a garden that isn't overlooked, but still needs some security, a chain link fence will allow you to not block any light out and still feel super secure. Don't worry if bare metal doesn't automatically scream of chic to you though, as look how cute this fence is! Hanging baskets can be attached all over chain link fences, offering not only a pretty solution, but a practical one too. Just imagine how many delicious things your could grow in a hanging vegetable patch, like this one!
For the ultimate in garden privacy, brick walls are a long standing favourite, but we think they are best suited to heritage properties that already have them in place.
New bricks can look a little bright and jarring and can take a long time to effectively 'weather' so that they aren't the main focus, but if you have an existing brick wall that looks good, we say stick with it! Perhaps brighten it up with some mounted flower pots or art, but if you have something that looks great already, why mess with perfection?
In stark contrast to bricks, stones can look amazing from the day they are cemented into place, so don't worry about them needing time to age!
A little more Mediterranean in feel, stone walls not only offer security, they are so attractive that you will no doubt be keen to create an al fresco dining area, if you don't have one already, to be able to enjoy them at all hours of the day. We love how well they pair with any design scheme and can offer stunning, natural touches to even super modern spaces. Garden borders don't get much better than that!
Do you have eco leanings? Are you a fan of keeping your outdoor spaces as natural and green as possible? If so, but you are keen to embrace garden borders for a little more security, we absolutely love the idea of using naturally tall and rambunctious flora, such as bamboo or willow.
Spreading out and growing tall as they see fit, plants such as this create a wonderful sense of safety, without feeling too permanent or overbearing, making them a fantastic option for those that like their gardens a whole lot less structured.
