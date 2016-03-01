Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Garden privacy options for lovely outdoor space

press profile homify press profile homify
Nuovo giardino con piscina in collina , Studio Green Design Studio Green Design Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Your garden is the perfect finishing touch to the stunning dream home that you have created so don't be tempted to leave this final aspect to chance, or more appropriately, to nature! Even if you don't have a green thumb, you can still enjoy a lovely outdoor space that is tailored to your needs, as long as you have also given your privacy some consideration. 

Your garden border can be the difference between a gorgeous outdoor area that you feel safe and enclosed in, or an outdoor space that leaves you feeling exposed and uncomfortable. Regardless of what style of garden you have opted for, or the age of your home, there will be a perfect garden border option for you, so take a look at some of our favourites and see if any might work with your design ethos and needs.

Wood panelled

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

A classic garden border, wood fencing can be as sleek and modern or traditional as you fancy, it all just depends on the style of garden that you have!

We are in love with this beautiful and crisply modern design, from Deck Linéa and think that using the same style of fencing and decking is absolutely inspired. Not only does the space feel totally private and enclosed, it feels warm and inviting, rather than overbearing or too dark. In fact, we think it is just one water feature away from being wonderfully Zen!

Manicured hedging

Nuovo giardino con piscina in collina , Studio Green Design Studio Green Design Modern garden
Studio Green Design

Studio Green Design
Studio Green Design
Studio Green Design

Lush greenery adds aesthetic charm and a real sense of authority to any outdoor space and if we had a large amount of ground to cover with our garden border, we would definitely give box hedging serious thought!

A good value, gorgeous and natural way to secure your property, we think hedging is an ideal option for any larger gardens, though small ones could look just as stunning too! For something nice and seasonal, you could also consider including holly bushes in the planting, that way, come the winter months, you will have a flurry of gorgeous red berries to admire!

Chain link

NEW Living Wall Planter, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket

NEW Living Wall Planter

Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket

You might think that chain link fencing is a bit too industrial to make for a beautiful garden border but you'd be wrong, as with a little imagination and some creative decoration, it can be absolutely lovely!

If you are fortunate enough to have a garden that isn't overlooked, but still needs some security, a chain link fence will allow you to not block any light out and still feel super secure. Don't worry if bare metal doesn't automatically scream of chic to you though, as look how cute this fence is! Hanging baskets can be attached all over chain link fences, offering not only a pretty solution, but a practical one too. Just imagine how many delicious things your could grow in a hanging vegetable patch, like this one!

Brick walls

Outdoor Kitchen Design Outdoors Limited Rustic style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchen

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

For the ultimate in garden privacy, brick walls are a long standing favourite, but we think they are best suited to heritage properties that already have them in place.

New bricks can look a little bright and jarring and can take a long time to effectively 'weather' so that they aren't the main focus, but if you have an existing brick wall that looks good, we say stick with it! Perhaps brighten it up with some mounted flower pots or art, but if you have something that looks great already, why mess with perfection? 

Stone walls

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

In stark contrast to bricks, stones can look amazing from the day they are cemented into place, so don't worry about them needing time to age! 

A little more Mediterranean in feel, stone walls not only offer security, they are so attractive that you will no doubt be keen to create an al fresco dining area, if you don't have one already, to be able to enjoy them at all hours of the day. We love how well they pair with any design scheme and can offer stunning, natural touches to even super modern spaces. Garden borders don't get much better than that!

Nature's fencing

Bamboo, Best4hedging Best4hedging Asian style garden
Best4hedging

Bamboo

Best4hedging
Best4hedging
Best4hedging

Do you have eco leanings? Are you a fan of keeping your outdoor spaces as natural and green as possible? If so, but you are keen to embrace garden borders for a little more security, we absolutely love the idea of using naturally tall and rambunctious flora, such as bamboo or willow.

Spreading out and growing tall as they see fit, plants such as this create a wonderful sense of safety, without feeling too permanent or overbearing, making them a fantastic option for those that like their gardens a whole lot less structured.

For more garden inspiration, learn about: Attracting Wildlife Into Your Garden

Upgrade your bathroom the easy way
How do you ensure privacy in your garden? Do you have any more good ideas? Share them with us in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks