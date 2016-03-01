Garden privacy options for lovely outdoor space

Your garden is the perfect finishing touch to the stunning dream home that you have created so don't be tempted to leave this final aspect to chance, or more appropriately, to nature! Even if you don't have a green thumb, you can still enjoy a lovely outdoor space that is tailored to your needs, as long as you have also given your privacy some consideration.

Your garden border can be the difference between a gorgeous outdoor area that you feel safe and enclosed in, or an outdoor space that leaves you feeling exposed and uncomfortable. Regardless of what style of garden you have opted for, or the age of your home, there will be a perfect garden border option for you, so take a look at some of our favourites and see if any might work with your design ethos and needs.